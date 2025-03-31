"It's exactly what i thought": Brent Venables gets candid about his journey from assistant coach to head coach

Brent Venables’s coaching journey has been inspiring and unique compared to other college football coaches. His monotonous lifestyle has never wavered in the last decade, where he patiently waits for the perfect job opportunity to earn him success and growth. After being an assistant coach for over a decade at Clemson University, Venables joined the Sooners program in 2022 as the head coach.

Speaking to Josh Pate on the "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Venables mentioned that he has everything he had imagined today and cherishes every second of his tenure as an assistant staff member.

He also added how assistants play a significant role in a coach's life. The strength of his coaching staff determines their success and retention.

Brent Venables experienced this during his time at Clemson and claims to have assisted in the best way possible in taking the workload off HC's plate.

“This might sound disingenuous, but it's exactly what I thought, and I've always marveled at the head coaches that I've worked alongside with how they've handled all of it, and I've paid very close attention,” Venables said on Monday. [Timestamp - 5:55]

“I was over focused in my lane over here, but I always showed up, you know, to the workplace environment like the head coach of success was reliant on what I did that day, and knowing the old, the things that certainly they have in front of them and, you know, and the responsibilities that I could take off of, you know, their plate, where they don't have to worry about me, but I've the depth of the demands every day never stops.

"You're never off. You're literally on that treadmill at 10 and 10, and that's a lifestyle too. You're busy, and in every role you know, on a staff and college footballs, we see it now. It's a little more complicated today than it was probably 25-30 years ago,” he added.

Brent Venables will have a new offensive coordinator in 2025

Oklahoma had an unforgettable 2024 season as the program struggled to keep up with the momentum. It was their first year in the SEC and Venables and Co. wrapped up the season with a 6-7 record, besides losing starting quarterback Jackson Arnold to the Auburn Tigers.

To salvage the slump, Brent Venables hired former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the Sooners's coaching staff. The latter is set to call plays for the program in 2025. He has also brought in ex-Cougar John Mateer, who is expected to take over the starting quarterback role this upcoming season.

