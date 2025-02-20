"It's the fight that's in him": Coach Warren Sapp reveals his advice to D-linemen who worry about size

Coach Warren Sapp was hired by coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes before last season. Although he was listed as a graduate assistant, his input was highly valued by the players, especially the defensive linemen, as he shared his expertise with them.

Ad

Sapp was a defensive tackle during his NFL career, which spanned from 1995 to 2007. On Wednesday, he appeared on "Thee Pregame Network" to discuss his new role as a senior quality control analyst. He spoke about the advice he gives to defensive linemen who are not as big as they would like.

"Because they're so used to turning on YouTube and every video fits the video game, but like what I told you in the beginning, they're a different caliber," Sapp said. "They're different caliber, they're different sizes, they're different metrics that make this one strong and that one there a little bit stronger. So, what I teach them is, it's not the size of the dog, it's the fight that's in him." [9:40]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And the plan that he has before and what has he worked on to get that plan to be executed for him? There's been a bunch of undersized people. They're always talking about the all airport team. Yeah I like them too but I like people that get it done."

Warren Sapp went on to talk about how while measurables are important to an extent, it is far more important to be a hard worker.

Ad

"There's nothing wrong with good measurables but when you put that tape on, they don't say, "well is he 6' 4"?" They say look at him work. That's what it's about. We'll get to the measurables but what I see on this tape, that's what I want on my football team. That's what I want my men to understand. It's never the size of the dog, it's the fight and the preparation."

Ad

Ad

Warren Sapp promoted by the Colorado Buffaloes

After a season as a graduate assistant, Warren Sapp has been promoted. He will take on a new job as a senior quality control analyst. According to him, that is the job he asked Deion Sanders for.

Regardless of his role, Deion Sanders values him as an important member of the staff. Alongside Sanders and new running backs coach Marshall Faulk, Sapp is one of three Hall of Famers on the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place