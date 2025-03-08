“It’s fools gold”: Shedeur Sanders sets the record straight on rumors of his draft stock falling 

Shedeur Sanders was, at one point, the favorite to become the next first overall pick in the NFL draft. That's no longer the case as the draft stock of the Colorado quarterback has tanked since the beginning of 2025. Now, the favorite to be the first overall pick of the upcoming draft is Miami's signal-caller, Cam Ward.

While working out on Wednesday, Sanders mentioned the possibility of him going to the Las Vegas Raiders. He said it could happen now that everyone is trying to tank his draft stock, which seems to imply that his draft stock's falling isn't necessarily related to his abilities but to the media narratives.

“Everybody trying to make my stock drop so who knows... But it is what it is, it’s fools gold, it ain't real … Don’t believe media,” he said.

Last season, Shedeur Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes. He had 4134 passing yards, 37 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions and his QBR of 75.5 ranked him 20th among signal-callers in the country. He led Colorado to an appearance in the Alamo Bowl but they failed to beat BYU.

Why is Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft stock falling?

One reason Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit in recent days is an incident that occurred during an interview during the NFL Combine. Allegedly, one team with a top-seven draft interviewed the quarterback and the coaching staff of said franchise had the impression that Sanders was too "brash" and "arrogant" for the NFL.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported this incident on X (formerly Twitter).

Anderson in the same report resisted the notion that Deion Sanders' son had an attitude problem, even going so far as to state that the player had been polite to the media during the combine. Anderson added that, according to league sources, the coach in question who had problems with Sanders has a history of having problems with players who achieved widespread fame before joining the NFL.

