"It's going to impossible" - Kenny Dillingham makes feelings known on Cam Skattebo's replacement at Arizona State 

Running back Cam Skattebo was a big reason the Arizona State Sun Devils were able to have so much success last season. Coach Kenny Dillingham praised him throughout the season and Skattebo consistently delivered in big moments. He had 293 carries for 1711 yards and 21 TDs.
He will not be back next season after getting drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the New York Giants. On Wednesday, Dillingham appeared on the "College GameDay Podcast" to speak about how the team can replace Skattebo's production next season.
"Yeah it's going to be impossible for one player to replace him," Dillingham said (Timestamp 25:10). "He was a special talent in my opinion. It's impossible for one guy to do it. There's gonna have to be a variety of guys that pick up his yardage. That's the fun part.
"When you have 2000 yards of offense leaving. Alright, we gotta have running backs pick it up. We gotta have wide outs pick it up. We gotta have our QB pick it up. We gotta have tight ends pick it up. It's gonna be a variety of people grabbing 100 yards, grabbing 300 yards grabbing 800 yards to replace that production."
Dillingham then spoke specifically about the role offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo will play in adjusting the scheme next season.
"It's gonna be Coach Arroyo and the scheme to be able to adapt to pick up that lost production and be able to shift it in different areas," Dillingham said. "I think that's really the challenge. How do we adapt and twist the offense to pick what we're losing in Skattebo?"
Cam Skattebo is starting his NFL career with the New York Giants
After a solid first season at Arizona State in 2023, Cam Skattebo burst onto the scene as one of the best running backs in college football in 2024. As a result, he was rewarded by becoming a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He was selected by the New York Giants and appears poised to step into a role on the team as early as next season.
While Cam Skattebo joining the Giants is exciting for New York fans, it is disappointing for Arizona State fans. He was a big reason the Sun Devils were able to jump from three wins in 2023 to 11 in 2024. Coach Dillingham and the coaching staff will be working hard to replace his production this coming season.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.