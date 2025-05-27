"It's going to be really tricky"- Analyst casts shadow over Alabama's QB situation in 2025 led by Ty Simpson

Alabama enters its second season under Kalen DeBoer after a 9-4 finish last year. Despite having an experienced quarterback in Jalen Milroe and a fresh standout talent in Ryan Williams, the Crimson Tide team struggled in a few games.

DeBoer and Co. will kick off the 2025 season against Mike Norvell's Florida State at the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30.

The Seminoles had their own struggles last year, ending the season with a 2-10 record. Both teams have a lot to prove this year, and a lot will depend on the quarterback situation.

Analyst J.D. PicKell previewed the game and the importance of Alabama QB Ty Simpson on Monday's edition of his show.

"The other part of this thing for Bama, do they even have a quarterback? I think it's going to be Ty Simpson," PicKell said (Timestamp: 2:10). "I think most people in Tuscaloosa think it's going to be Simpson. ... But if you don't have a quarterback that can actually maximize your talent advantage on this roster, it's going to get really interesting. It's going to be really tricky.

"Also, whoever it is that's playing quarterback, and we're going to have their first road start, I believe, at least in a spot like this. So it's not going to be just a walk in the park, whoever you're playing against."

Kalen DeBoer offers insight on QB competition between Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell

Alabama has three talented quarterbacks on its roster: Keelon Russell, Austin Mack and veteran Ty Simpson.

Simpson joined Alabama in 2022 and has been working on his development for three years. He was Jalen Milroe's backup quarterback in 2024 and is now projected to be the starting QB.

During a conversation with Paul Finebaum on May 14, DeBoer said nothing is set in stone. But if Alabama had to start playing now, Simpson would be the starting quarterback.

