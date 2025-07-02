"It’s going to be scary" - Jeremiah Smith warns teams about Julian Sayin ahead of Ohio State QB's first year as starter

Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Jeremiah Smith has high expectations for the team, despite winning the national title and losing several key players to the NFL.

Smith was a star freshman receiver and will be the focal point of the Buckeyes' offense this year. Although Ohio State has some question marks at quarterback, Julian Sayian is expected to be the starter.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Smith has plenty of confidence in Sayin and says the offense will be scary for opponents.

“That arm is different,” Smith said to The Athletic. “He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. Like me, he’s a little quiet. But he’s starting to come out of (his) shell. He’s definitely going to be a guy. It’s going to be scary for opponents.”

Although Smith had a dominant freshman season and was a key reason why Ohio State won the title, he isn't happy with his college career yet.

Instead, Smith says he still wants to do more and win more titles at Ohio State.

“This is all a blessing,” said Smith. “The season I had last year was a blessing. I just won a national championship, contributed to a top team. I mean, all of this has been surreal. I’m just soaking it all in, but I’m not finished.”

Smith enters the 2025 season as the Buckeyes' No. 1 receiver.

Jeremiah Smith shares a bold prediction for the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

Although Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State won the national title last season, one thing they didn't do was beat Michigan.

Ohio State and Michigan have one of the biggest rivalries in college football, and the Buckeyes were three-touchdown favorites to win, but were stunned at home.

However, entering 2025, Smith guaranteed the Buckeyes will win the next two years while he is at Ohio State.

"I’m not a sore loser, but I hate losing, and losing to that team up north was pretty crazy,” Smith said. “In the end, I think it really helped us play the way we did in the playoffs. But I didn’t want to go to Ohio State and lose to that team up north. I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

Smith and Ohio State will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Texas.

