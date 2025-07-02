"They are your daddy," "Keep dreaming" - CFB fans clown Jeremiah Smith for promising to beat Michigan for first time since 2019

Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith burst onto the college football scene last year. As a freshman, he became one of the best receivers in college football. He was one of the top reasons the Buckeyes were able to win the national championship. However, he also had one of his worst performances of the season in a loss to Michigan.

With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a losing streak to the Wolverines, Jeremiah Smith spoke with The Athletic on Tuesday about how much he dislikes them. He also promised that for the next two years, while he is on the team, the Buckeyes will not lose to the Wolverines again.

On3 @On3sports LINK NEW: Jeremiah Smith Promises to Never Lose to Michigan Again at Ohio State: “I just hate them. Just something about them. For the next two years, I promise you, I will not lose to them. I can’t lose to them in the next two years.”

This led to a big reaction from fans on X, including many who told him that he will not be able to keep his promise.

"Keeping dreaming," one fan wrote.

"They are your daddy," one fan commented.

"Smith is more likely to never beat Michigan than he is to win 1 game against them," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"I swear I’ve heard this more from buckeyes in the last 6 years than I have from anyone else for any other matchup," one fan wrote.

"Put something behind that promise…like you’ll eat a large can of wet dog food if you lose. Or you’ll enter the Transfer Portal and switch to Michigan if they’ll have you. Or you’ll volunteer at the VA for 1,000 hours. You can’t just promise with no consequences," one fan commented.

"Every year there’s an Ohio State player that says this," one fan added.

Jeremiah Smith is trying to end a four-year losing streak for Ohio State against Michigan

For many Ohio State fans, beating Michigan is more important than winning the national championship. So, while they are certainly happy to have won the title last year, the season had a bittersweet feeling because of the loss to the Wolverines.

While Jeremiah Smith has only been on the Buckeyes for one season, the team has lost to the Wolverines four times in a row. This losing streak came after a stretch where they won eight games in a row. They had even won 15 of the previous 16 matchups.

As a result, Buckeyes fans are not accustomed to losing to the Wolverines this often. If they are going to end their losing streak, Jeremiah Smith will likely need to play a big part in it.

