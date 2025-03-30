"It's not going to stop the discussion": Ian Rapoport gets blunt on Deion Sanders' NFL coaching rumors after $54 million extension

Last week, Deion Sanders created a buzz across football circles with his $54 million contract extension for five years that keeps him at Colorado through the 2029 season. He is expected to make an annual average salary of $10.8 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Ad

With this, experts and pundits have ended Coach Prime's NFL transition rumors alongside his son. But insider Ian Rapoport isn't buying any of it. He claims that despite Sanders' massive extension, he will continue to draw interest from teams for at least one more year.

As Shedeur Sanders remains a hot prospect in the NFL draft circles and is projected to be a top 5 pick, there have been rumors about Coach Prime becoming a package deal to whichever team picks his son.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Cowboys was viewed as the most likely spot since Jerry Jones was looking for a head coach after Mike McCarthy's firing. While speaking to Mike Yam of NFL Network on Friday night, Rapoport mentioned that Sanders would still be a prime attraction in the NFL.

“I would agree, it sounds like he's not going anywhere," Rapoport said. "Five-year extension, massive deal, $10.8 million with the highest paid coaches in college football. And he is worth it.”

Ad

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Rapoport added,

Ad

“I mean, the popularity of Colorado football has gone through the stratosphere since Coach Prime took over. You know, his name was mentioned a little bit, I would say, by some people associated with the Dallas Cowboys and coaching job this year. Obviously, that went to Brian Schottenheimer, but that was never a real thing. It did sort of lead to some discussions about his new deal.

Ad

"Here's what I know: I know the NFL world and the gossip circle. Whoever drags Shedeur Sanders, if that team ends up struggling, you're going to say, 'Hey, what about Coach Prime?' I know he signed a five-year deal, but it's not going to stop the discussion.”

Deion Sanders will be without his sons Shedeur and Shilo at Colorado

It will be a new era of football at Boulder since Coach Prime won't have his sons around. As he said right after the 2024 season, this will give him more flexibility at coaching without getting bound by any emotional strings.

Ad

He has already made major revamps to the coaching roster by bringing in football legends like Marshall Faulk and Warren Sapp. Moreover, several other coaches from different programs have joined forces with Sanders.

Nothing less than a playoff berth could be on the cards, especially after the Buffs wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and many accolades for players at an individual level, including the Heisman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place