"It's got that same feeling": Jim Harbaugh reveals the stunning similarity between the CFP National Championship game and the Super Bowl

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to championship games, having already coached during the Super Bowl. Back in 2013, he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers as they lost Super Bowl XLVII to his brother's Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh coached Baltimore).

However, he will surely be expecting to have a more successful outing this Monday when his Michigan Wolverines clash with the Washington Huskies at the CFP National Championship Game.

Recently, during the CFP media day, the coach was asked to compare both experiences, and he expressed that they were remarkably similar.

"Very similar. Very similar comparison to Super Bowl week," Harbaugh said. "It's got that same feeling. It's what you're striving for, just to be simply known as world champions or national champions. That's what you're going for."

Jim Harbaugh addresses NFL rumors during CFP media day

As predicted, the media used the chance to question the coach about reports of him departing for the NFL next season. Jim Harbaugh refused to comment on the reports until after the game against Washington.

"I have no idea about that. I couldn't be more happy to be here," Harbaugh added. "This is a tremendous city. They do everything big in Texas, and this is cool. This is right where we want to be. This is where we worked, to get there... Yeah, there's a calendar -- I'll gladly talk about the future next week."

"And I hope to have one, how about that? A future, I hope to have one, yes. Thank you."

Harbaugh seems to be happy with the Wolverines and is currently focused on the championship game.

Journalists, pundits, and analysts have tried to make heads or tails of the coach's recent moves. His recent hiring of NFL agent Don Yee has convinced many that he will soon be moving up to the pro side of the game again. Truth be told, only Jim Harbaugh knows what the future holds for him.