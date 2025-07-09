"It's hard to compete with somebody who is getting $25M": Deion Sanders calls out CFB's unfair advantage while proposing NFL-like model

Colorado coach Deion Sanders called out the NCAA over giving an unfair advantage to some schools across the country. Coach Prime discussed how some programs spend big in NIL money to recruit top players, urging the committee to have a salary cap.
"I wish there was a (salary) cap," Sanders said during Wednesday's Big 12 Media Days. "You know, like, the oop of the line players make this (amount). And then, if you're not that type of guy, you're not gonna make that (money). That's what the NFL does."
Sanders also explained how some schools might not be able to keep their star players when programs with big pockets offer them better NIL money.
"All you gotta do is look at the College Football Playoff and see what those teams spent, and you'll understand darn well why they're in the playoffs," Sanders said. "It's kinda hard to compete with someone who is getting $25-$30 million to a freshman class."
Since July 1, each school can spend up to $20.5 million per year on student-athletes through direct revenue sharing. The cap amount is expected to further increase in the coming years.
Sanders, who has compiled a 13-12 record across two years with the Buffs, signed a five-year $54 million extension this offseason. He is tied down to Colorado through the 2029 campaign.
It will be interesting to see how Sanders' Colorado fits under the new NIL regulations.
Four of Deion Sanders' Colorado players were drafted in 2025
Deion Sanders' Colorado produced four players who were drafted in the NFL this year. They were Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester.
Hunter went to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 , while the Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur at No. 144.
The Baltimore Ravens picked Wester at No. 203, and the Carolina Panthers took Horn at No. 208.
