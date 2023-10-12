"It’s not homage, it’s disrespect” - HBCU community breaks silence on Deion Sanders' ‘State of Mind’ merch at Colorado

Deion Sanders, a former Jackson State University coach, has stirred controversy with his "H-B-C-U State of Mind" T-shirts at the University of Colorado. The merchandise featuring the buffalo logo and the "C-U" has sparked a social media uproar.

HBCU advocates argue that the slogan and logo combination "disrespects" true Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The sentiment stems from the belief that HBCUs are defined by their historical commitment to Black education, not just by the presence of Black athletes or public figures.

"HBCU Gameday" on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video criticizing the idea behind the shirt:

Some argue that the shirts merely convey a "state of mind" and don't co-opt the HBCU experience. However, others perceive it as a form of cultural link. Official statistics from the University of Colorado Boulder indicate that African-American students constitute only 2.7% of the fall 2023 enrollment class, thus adding fuel to the fire.

The debate extends to whether choosing a Predominantly White Institution over an HBCU and associating PWI experiences with HBCU culture is a genuine homage or outright disrespect. Journalist Krystal Franklin, a Grambling State alumnus, wrote on X:

"It starts to get weird when Black people are hell-bent on turning their PWI mindset, experience, etc. into anything HBCU-related—especially since you decided against attending. It’s not homage, it’s disrespect."

The controversy around Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes highlights sensitivities around cultural identity and the need for conversations about the representation of HBCUs.

Deion Sanders extends advice to the Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, the two NFL heavyweights, went head to head a couple of days back. The 49ers came out on top with a 42-10 victory over the Cowboys.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who has played for both teams, shared his disappointment over the Cowboys' performance. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, offered his unique perspective. He believes that there was a lack of fighting spirit from the Dallas players.

The Cowboys have a 3-1 record this season and the best defense in the league, but they could not put up a worthy challenge. However, the 49ers are riding high with a 4-0 record. In the match, they demonstrated exactly why.

Deion Sanders did not go into a tactical analysis but focused more on the absence of tenacity. He asserted that certain players on the Dallas Cowboys roster are known for their ferocity but failed to bring that attitude to the game.

"The Cowboys have guys that's supposed to be dogs. You remember when we went to school, and the teacher called your name, and you said, 'Here.' I need you to say here. Something. Say something. You gotta fight back, man," Sanders said.

In the aftermath of this defeat, the critique by Deion Sanders raises some questions about the mental and emotional resilience of the Cowboys as they face doubt about their playoff prospects.