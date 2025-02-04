"It's just bidding wars now": Lane Kiffin drops blunt remarks on evolving college football landscape

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin didn’t hold back when discussing how Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal have reshaped college football. In an interview shared by Footballville Nation on Monday, Kiffin called out the sport’s shifting priorities.

“It’s not recruiting anymore,” Kiffin said. “It’s just bidding wars now.”

Kiffin criticized the growing emphasis on money over student-athletes' well-being, likening the current system to free agency. He pointed out that players now select schools based on NIL deals rather than traditional recruiting factors.

“We have a payroll in college football now,” he added. “That’s what it is.”

The NIL rule has transformed college football, creating financial opportunities for athletes while introducing new challenges for coaches and programs. Players can now profit from endorsements and sponsorships, but as Kiffin suggests, the shift has altered the sport’s foundation.

NCAA's new NIL reforms in college football

The NCAA Division I Council unanimously approved a proposal to strengthen NIL protections for student-athletes, set to take effect on Aug. 1, 2024. Key changes include, according to Bradley:

Mandatory NIL Disclosure: Student-athletes must disclose NIL agreements worth $600 or more to their school within 30 days of signing, detailing contract terms, compensation, and contact information. Prospective student-athletes face the same requirement within 30 days of enrollment.

Voluntary Registration for NIL Service Providers: Agents and financial advisors can register to provide transparency and credibility.

Standardized NIL Contract Template: Schools will collaborate on a recommended template to streamline NIL agreements.

Expanded Education and Resources: Ongoing programs will help student-athletes navigate NIL policies, rules, and best practices.

Increased school involvement

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has instructed the Council to propose new rules allowing schools to support NIL activities while holding affiliated entities (e.g., collectives) to the same standards. Key elements include:

Schools may facilitate NIL deals between student-athletes and third parties but cannot directly pay athletes for their NIL.

NIL entities, defined as individuals or groups supporting a school's athletic interests through NIL compensation, will be subject to clarified regulations.

Schools and collectives may communicate about enrolled student-athletes without restrictions, but schools remain prohibited from directly or indirectly funding collectives.

NIL entities cannot engage with potential transfer students until they have signed a letter of intent, joined summer activities, practiced with the team, or enrolled in classes.

Federal-Level Conflicts

The NCAA’s reforms face opposition from a revised college sports bill introduced by Rep. Gus Bilirakis. The bill would:

Prohibit the NCAA, conferences, and schools from entering NIL deals with student-athletes.

Require collectives to register and disclose all NIL deals and donor lists.

Grant the NCAA antitrust exemptions and confirm that college athletes cannot be classified as employees—two provisions the NCAA has sought.

NIL's Impact on College Sports

The evolving NIL landscape has fueled concerns about a "free agency" system in college football, where players transfer based on the highest NIL offers. The NCAA’s push for stricter NIL oversight may conflict with federal legislation efforts, adding further complexity.

Additionally, unresolved issues remain:

The employment status of student-athletes.

Potential antitrust challenges.

Title IX implications.

The NCAA recently penalized Florida State University (FSU) for NIL-related recruiting violations, including an improper inducement offer by a collective to a potential transfer athlete. As money increasingly drives decisions in college sports, concerns grow over whether these changes truly serve student-athletes’ best interests and how they may affect traditions like family attendance at games.

