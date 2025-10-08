"It's just one thing to look out for": CFB insider shares Billy Napier's realistic shot at CFP after Florida's big win over Texas

It was a great victory for DJ Lagway and coach Billy Napier in Week 6 when the Florida Gators defeated the Texas Longhorns at home. Lack of consistency, poor team strategy and inability to run the ball happened to be their primary reason behind multiple losses earlier in the season. But the last weekend game gave a glimpse of what the Florida Gators are supposed to be.

With three losses already, Napier's chances of making the playoffs appear blurry; however, experts like Joel Klatt might have just given them a ray of hope with his critical analysis for the remaining games of the season.

The FOX Sports analyst was recently analyzing the Gators' matchup against Texas and how the team would fare going forward. Florida has one of the toughest schedules with opponents like Texas A&M, MS State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and FSU in the upcoming weekends.

“They have enough left on their schedule where if they could win out, huge if, because of the lack of consistency, but if they win out, I think they would be in Atlanta. And if they're in Atlanta and they have wins over some of these really quality teams that we've seen during the course of the year, they're probably in the playoff,” Klatt predicted on Tuesday via his podcast. [Timestamp - 36:47]

He added that the case is not the same with other teams. The only thing that is in Napier's favor is the schedule and it is crucial that Florida wins each and every game going forward.

“This is the only team that I could see making an argument for at 9 and three. Even if they went 9 and 3 and didn't make it to Atlanta for some reason, some tiebreaker reason, it's just one thing to look out for,” Klatt added.

Billy Napier refuses to give up on his team

After the first three early losses, pressure has been boiling upon coach Napier. Fans were demanding his firing and the situation was getting really worse for the program. But the Texas win has flipped the narrative completely.

While speaking to the reporters after the game, Coach Napier mentioned that he is not ready to give up on his team and they are still in contention for the national title.

“We finally kind of put it together there and played all three phases very complementarily; all parts of the team were really good. We started fast. That was a huge emphasis in the game…I can only speak for ours. I’m not giving up on the team,” Napier said.

Winning all the games will take Florida to a 9-3 record and a huge impression on the selection committee. All the upcoming opponents are a huge challenge for DJ Lagway and Coach Napier in their postseason aspirations.

