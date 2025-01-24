"It’s like the calm before the storm": Fans have wild reactions to Travis Hunter's latest comments on deleting social media

Colorado star Travis Hunter had a successful season, winning the Heisman. He is also projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the two-way star found himself in the negative limelight after people started criticizing his relationship with his fiancee Leanna Lenee.

On his show, Hunter clarified that while his social media account is back, he is not active on the platforms. He said it "doesn't matter" to him and deactivating his account and turning off comments has helped silence most of his haters.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to X to share their reactions to Hunter's statement about dealing with haters. One fan commented that this will once again rile up trolls on social media:

"It's like the calm before the storm. This story is going to go full category 5."

Another fan felt that the two-way star was just not ready to face the alleged reality of the situation:

"Bro didn't want to face the truth."

"Aka he needs to focus on football and his future," another fan commented.

"Didn't silence anyone everyone was still talking about him he just wasn't seeing it," another fan said.

"Time to hire PR. This ain't it. Sounds good but this is how to fumble the real bag," one fan said.

One fan said that getting away from hate is a step in the right direction:

"It's good to get away from all the hate."

The hate for Leanna Lenee started when photos and videos of her partying with other guys (not Hunter) resurfaced on social media. Both of them deactivated their social media accounts following the criticism, but Travis Hunter returned to Instagram after a few days last month. However, he has not been active and most of his posts, especially with Leanna, have the comments section turned off.

King Harris shares words of encouragement to Travis Hunter amid controversy around Leanna Lenne

The off-field drama around Travis Hunter's fiancee Leanna Lenee suggesting infidelity has become the talk of the town. Amidst this difficult time for the two-way star, rapper King Harris showcased his support for Hunter through messages on social media.

"I been getting hated on my whole life and never let it get to me just pushes me to succeed in everything I do! Don't let it break ya let it make ya!," Harris texted Hunter via Instagram DM.

Expand Tweet

Travis Hunter replied by extending his appreciation to King Harris for his support.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place