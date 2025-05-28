"It’s long overdue”: Paul Finebaum calls out Arch Manning being overlooked as Texas starter

There's anticipation in the college football world as Arch Manning takes over the starting quarterback role at Texas in the 2025 season. The former five-star recruit was a backup option to Quinn Ewers for the Longhorns last season, having played as a third-string option in 2023.

In his appearance on SportsCenter on Tuesday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on whether Texas will thrive with Manning at quarterback. The veteran analyst called out Steve Sarkisian's decision to bench him while Ewers was noticeably struggling last season.

“There is nothing finer than Arch Manning starting at Texas. It’s long overdue,” Finebaum said. “Arch Manning should have come in in the Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State, and I think there’s a chance that that game could have gone differently. But he is going to bring Texas within a whisker of perhaps another run at a national championship.”

Finebaum isn’t alone in believing Manning should have seen more playing time during Texas’ 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl this year. It was the Buckeyes’ least dominant game in the playoffs, and many believe Manning could have given the Longhorns a chance.

There was a widespread call for Steve Sarkisian to start Arch Manning in place of a struggling Quinn Ewers last season. The backup option impressed in his few starts, and on several occasions, he came off the bench.

Steve Sarkisian eases some pressure off Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 season

Many are keen to see what Arch Manning has to offer on the Texas offense in 2025. This, without a doubt, is placing a lot of pressure on the quarterback. However, Steve Sarkisian has taken some pressure off him ahead of the season.

“Arch is a great player, but I hope for everybody here that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Sarkisian said. “Let’s let this guy go play this year. Let’s let him have fun in finally getting his opportunity as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

“It’s been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this. I know some of you have seen the videos of him as a kid wearing the Longhorn jersey and talking about playing for Texas. It’s finally his time and I hope he can just have the opportunity to enjoy it and enjoy it the right way.”

The expectations for Manning across college football are sky-high. Many are waiting to see how he will carry his family's legacy at the collegiate level. The quarterback is currently projected as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy, showcasing the level of expectations.

