"It's a lot right now": Shane Beamer gets real about revenue sharing as new model gets enforced in April

The new revenue sharing model has taken everyone by storm, including South Carolina coach Shane Beamer. Coaches are trying to figure out how the landscape of their programs will change post-April when the House vs NCAA landmark settlement gets official.

It will majorly affect the recruitment and transfer portal moves, something that would be very different from the traditional NIL deals. While speaking to Josh Pate in a sit-down interview, Beamer mentioned that this year could be a volatile one.

Schools will get almost $20.5 million to distribute among their programs, which could be used for roster management and team building.

Beamer believes this could be pivotal in the coming days. More details on how this sharing will take place and whether there could be any NIL movements allowed are yet to be known. (Timestamp - 12:25)

“You have to be very flexible. To me, you better be honest with the young men that you're recruiting as well, because, frankly, there's a lot of schools out there that are making promises to young men in high school right now that you really don't know if that's what you're going to be able to do,” Beamer said in his candid interaction with Pate.

“We're working off of a bottle right now or a plan right now. There's pre-April 7, when this settlement goes through. There's a post-April settlement, when it immediately happens. And then there's the post that, when everything else will just continue to change and adjust, and we get into this new world, and we're figuring out how to navigate that as well."

He added:

"It's a lot right now, whether you're talking about transfer, Portal, revenue sharing, third party collectives, and NIL, all that as well."

Shane Beamer will have spring game showdown in April

Unlike other coaches, Beamer has refused to do away with the traditional spring matchup where programs have intra-squad scrimmages.

There have been rumors of potential player poaching via transfer portal and injury scare among athletes. However, the veteran coach seems to be unaffected by such possibilities.

South Carolina will play its spring game on April 18 at its home in Williams-Brice Stadium. It will go live from 7:30 PM ET, where fans will be able to enter the stadium for free and watch the action.

It will also be the period when the spring portal would have officially opened on April 16 and go through to April 25.

