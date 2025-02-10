"It's a lyrical masterpiece" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen jumps to Kendrick Lamar's defense after his performance leaves fans divided

Popular rapper Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show during the Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday. Lamar's electric performance was met with mixed reactions from fans on social media, particularly surrounding his hit song "Not Like Us," released last year, which was aimed at Canadian rapper Drake.

Retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's outspoken daughter, Kristen Saban, weighed in on the matter. She shared a snippet of the show on her Instagram stories, defending the artistry of Lamar's performance.

"You're crazy if you didn't like this performance. It's a lyrical masterpiece," Kristen Saban wrote.

Kristen's IG stories (Credits: @kristensaban)

Fallout from Kendrick Lamar's performance continues

Even before he performed during the Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar's status as a halftime performer had already caused extensive controversy in the sports and entertainment worlds. Some fans, including rapper Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and a staunch college football and NFL fan, expressed his disappointment that was not asked to perform, but instead, Lamar was asked.

Fox Sports "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless tweeted his annoyance at the situation during the game.

"I AM NOT WATCHING THIS HALFTIME SHOW, OUT OF RESPECT FOR MY BROTHER LIL WAYNE, WHO OBVIOUSLY SHOULD BE PLAYING IN HIS HOMETOWN OF NEW ORLEANS. THIS IS JUST SO WRONG," Skip Bayless tweeted.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Skip Bayless Show," the analyst revealed that the NFL reached out to Lil Wayne to apologize for snubbing him for the halftime show in favor of Lamar.

“The NFL immediately sent Wayne a letter of apology," Bayless said (per Athlon Sports). "From nobody in particular, just from the league on NFL letterhead. A letter that thanked him for his years of supporting the league, not just the Packers, his favorite team, but supporting and promoting the NFL, in general, which he has.

"I mean, he makes weekly appearances on the NFL Sunday pregame show, "NFL GameDay Morning" on the NFL Network. But, he will not play Sunday’s halftime show, and he definitely will not watch a second of Sunday’s halftime show. He will watch the game; just not the halftime show. Not one second.”

The issue of Kendrick Lamar being picked to perform over Lil Wayne has divided fans and even crossed over into the college football realm when Heisman-winning star, Travis Hunter sided with the New Orleans native when the news was announced in September.

