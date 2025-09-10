"It's a massive mistake": CFB insider gets blunt on DJ Lagway's future as Billy Napier's tenure at Florida hangs in the balance

The Florida Gators’ last weekend loss against USF has proved to be a major setback for Billy Napier in his pursuit to create a breakthrough in 2025. Last season turned out to be a terrible one for the program, especially with a poor 8-4 record and Napier leading the list of hot seat coaches. Although his contract runs through the 2029 season, the veteran coach's future at Florida remains uncertain.

In fact, his fate is now being linked to QB DJ Lagway, who could be a potential target for the team to lure him into making a transfer. According to college football insider Rece Davis, it would be a grave mistake to decide a coach's future based on a QB and his career at a school.

The veteran analyst was speaking to Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel on an ESPN podcast where they analyzed Florida’s game against USF and what the future holds for Napier and Lagway.

Davis reiterated his points in strong language that Lagway underperforming or Napier's inability to win games is just a matter of one season. As a coach, Napier is a great asset for the program in the long run.

“I think Billy Napier is a good coach. I think he can win in the SEC. They've got to stop having these moments. Whether it's Billy Napier and DJ Ladway or anybody else, if an athletic director makes a coaching decision based on a player, you are doing it wrong,” Davis said on the podcast on Monday. [Timestamp - 8:20]

Davis added that ADs should not make such decisions out of haste, especially based on a player’s whim. It could backfirein the coming years.

“Whether DJ Lagway stays at Florida should have zero to do with whether you're keeping the coach. Lagway is a star. There's no question about that. I think he's going to be a great NFL player.

"As long as he's in college, maybe next year, and continues to progress, Florida or wherever, and is a Heisman Trophy type of guy, it's only a year. It is a massive mistake to decide what you're doing with a coach's future based on what one single player might do," he added.

Brian Kelly backs Billy Napier amid firing rumors

The Gators will have a new challenge in the coming weekend. They will face the LSU Tigers at Bayou and would expect to return with a big win.

Meanwhile, Coach Kelly shared his two cents in support of Napier, claiming that his counterpart deserves all the due credit and it would be unfair to judge his decision-making with just a single loss.

“Craziness. It's crazy. He's a really good football coach. He knows his team. He knows what their strengths and weaknesses are. You can see it on film. He's building a culture that is fit to his eye in terms of what he wants to do,” Kelly said of Napier in the press conference on Monday.

For LSU, it has been a great start with QB Garrett Nussmeier at the helm. Kelly and the team would be looking to flip the narrative this season and make their way into the college football playoff. Entering Week 3, LSU are favorites to win over Florida at home.

