"It's all mom": Sam Hartman reveals only person behind his perfect hair and incredible fashion sense as Notre Dame QB preps for 2024 NFL draft

Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman was on the "Rich Eisen Show" Saturday and shared his offseason preparations for the upcoming NFL draft and his signature hair flips. Hartman also revealed the secret to his flawless hair: His mom, Lisa Hartman.

Host Rich Eisen kicked things off with a playful nod to Hartman's iconic locks, "amazing run of hair." Co-host Chris Brockman even confirmed Hartman's claims of never having a bad hair day (except as a kid, of course).

“It's all my mom,” Sam Hartman told Eisen. “It's nothing of my credit. It's nothing that I've done. My mom has blessed me from day one. ... She's genetically, she gave me all this.”

Eisen asked about Hartman’s first experience with a football, with the quarterback confessing he wasn't the biggest or strongest, but throwing a football "since I remember" felt natural and joyful.

"There's nothing better than going out and spinning a football," Hartman said.

The conversation shifted to his transfer from Wake Forest to Notre Dame. Hartman saw it as an opportunity to hone his leadership skills before entering the pro world.

“I never wanted to come across as Wake Forest was not a great place,” Hartman said. “The five years were incredible. Coach (Dave) Clawson, everything we did there was unreal.

“We kind of came back into prominence, got to an ACC championship…and then Notre Dame kind of came in the picture as my last year of eligibility showed up, and I'm sitting there like, who doesn't want to be the Notre Dame starting quarterback? Everywhere I go now, Notre Dame is kind of synonymous with college football.”

NFL draft prospects: Sam Hartman backs Brock Purdy's Super Bowl feat

Quarterback Sam Hartman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Eisen threw Hartman a curveball about draft prospects and said:

"After this interview concludes, is the combine in Indianapolis, Indiana … What are you hearing about your prospects? What are you being told?"

Hartman's reply referenced San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his belief he can succeed:

”I know where I'm at in the draft. I won't be a first-rounder. I won't be a second-rounder and I'm OK with that.

“In this era now, you look at the Super Bowl, one of the starting quarterbacks of the 49ers, Mr. Relevant (Brock Purdy). I don't think that this position has to be the first-round draft pick. I know in the right system, I can play in this league and do this thing for a long time.”

Eisen agreed that Purdy's journey is exceptional, from draft underdog to NFC championship starter and Super Bowl contender.

Sam Hartman projected to Steelers in mock

Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Hartman has gained a lot of fans online, and his On3 NIL Valuation is now $1.2 million. Curt Popejoy from USA Today’s Steelers Wire also thought about Hartman joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in his latest mock draft. He picked the Notre Dame quarterback for the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

