IN PHOTOS: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman marks his presence during matchup between Warriors and Indiana Pacers ft. $160M worth Stephen Curry

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman had a homecoming he won't soon forget, but not for the reasons he initially hoped. On Thursday night, he visited the Indiana Pacers, his childhood team, and he witnessed a masterclass by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Though Freeman pumped up the Pacers beforehand, Curry rained down 42 points, leading to a 131-109 score in favor of the Warriors.

Freeman, hailing from nearby Dayton, Ohio, has a deep connection to the Pacers. He gave a pre-game pep talk to the team, high-fived the mascot and even met Curry for a photo. Then, the Warriors' superstar put on a show.

Curry, NBA royalty with a $160 million net worth, unleashed a barrage of 11 three-pointers on his way to a dominant 42-point performance. The Pacers fought hard but ultimately fell short.

Meanwhile, Freeman said:

"It's an honor to be invited down here to spend the evening."

Marcus Freeman added a four-star recruit to Notre Dame

One of the best offensive linemen in the country, Owen Strebig, has decided to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The four-star recruit chose Notre Dame over other strong programs like Miami and Florida State. This is a huge boost for the Fighting Irish, who are building a formidable offensive line with Strebig’s addition.

Strebig explained why he picked Notre Dame to 247Sports:

“Notre Dame is the perfect place. No. 1, I can lock down my degree, and No. 2, I can play for national championships year in and year out. That gold standard is something that draws me. I’m excited to be a part of it and carry on the tradition.”

Notre Dame is also climbing up the rankings, reaching No. 7 in The Athletic’s latest update. According to reporter Stewart Mandel, the Fighting Irish have improved their offense by adding former LSU coordinator Mike Denbrock, Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and three talented receivers, including Kris Mitchell from Florida International, who had over 1,000 yards last season.

Coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman's team has also strengthened its defense by bringing in Northwestern’s Rod Heard II, who had 85 tackles, and pairing him with cornerback Benjamin Morrison, All-American safety Xavier Watts and Arizona State defensive back Jordan Clark. The Irish also have two returning defensive tackles, Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills.

