Riley Leonard shared the news of a new NIL deal on Instagram. The Notre Dame quarterback partnered with Gillette in December 2023 and recently shared a video promoting its product.

“What's in my bag with #GilletteLabs,” Leonard said in the caption while urging the fans to get theirs from the link he provided.

The Notre Dame quarterback was featured for the second time in a commercial for a $19.2 billion company. He showcased several products, including Gillette razors and shaving gel.

“Shaving with Gillette Labs is an important part of my daily routine as a student-athlete. It makes shaving feel like less of a chore,” the QB said.

Leonard transferred to Notre Dame after spending three seasons with the Duke Blue Devils. He will start his senior year trying to take the Fighting Irish to new heights.

Riley Leonard’s NIL portfolio

Riley Leonard has $951K worth of NIL deals and has partnered with numerous brands throughout his career. Apart from Gillette, the QB also has deals in place with Rhoback, Raising Cane’s and Panini. He is also the face of Haggar, Topps and Wildcard.

Notre Dame v. Duke: DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, SEPTEMBER 30: Riley Leonard #13 of the Duke Blue Devils drops back to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 30, 2023, in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Leonard has been a popular name in college football, with 31,500+ followers on Instagram. The former Blue Devils quarterback has 4,450 passing yards on 382 pass completions, with 24 touchdown passes. Moreover, he couldn't play a big chunk of the 2023 season due to a high ankle sprain before entering the transfer portal.

Will Leonard be able to meet the expectations that the fans in South Bend have set for him for the 2024 season? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

