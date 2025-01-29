"It's nothing you can do about it" - Deion Sanders Jr. drops a bold message for critics

Colorado coach Deion Sander's eldest son Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, has continued to defend Buffaloes players even after the college football season came to an end. On Wednesday, he took to X to defend his brother, Shilo Sanders, who has been in the spotlight with his performances in the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.

Bucky, who has maintained an almost constant presence on social media since the Sanders clan arrived in Boulder in 2022, dropped a bold message for the critics on Wednesday.

"Regardless, the blessing will keep coming in. That cup gone overflow…… and it’s NOTHING you can do about it," Sanders tweeted.

Deion Sanders Jr. addresses his future in Colorado

Deion Sanders Jr. has been at the forefront of defending his family members and the Colorado Buffaloes players during Coach Prime's roller-coaster tenure in Boulder since 2022. He has utilized his media channels to champion the Buffs' causes and hit back at the critics.

With his brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, departing college football, the flamboyant Bucky posted a clip on the "Well Off Media" pages where he addressed the issue of his future after the 2024 season drew to a close.

"I'm gonna spend as much time with my fam as I can," Sanders said. "We don't know what the future holds. I mean, we do. "My dad's still going to be in Colorado. They (brothers and Travis Hunter) going to be elsewhere. But I don't know what the future holds for me. I don't know. I haven't made a decision.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do, but I do know Well Off (Media) is expanding. That's all I do know. I'm expanding Well Off to cover not only Colorado but other schools, too."

Several times in the past, the charismatic Coach Prime has credited Bucky with being the force behind the rise of the Buffs as a social media force. In August, the Buffs coach uploaded an Instagram post where he appreciated his son's talent.

"This is the real Difference maker in College Sports! Go to YouTube #Welloffmedia @deionsandersjr He is it when it comes to social media regarding a school or player. He is the standard! He Loves what he does and does what he loves. He's Creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware #Welloffmedia"

“This is the Man! He's Changed the Game! Thank u @deionsandersjr for putting all of us on. I'm truly Proud of u. Keep on Rapping, filming, energizing us & being ALL WHOM GOD CALLED U TO BE."

While he might not get as much hype as his NFL-bound brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr. has been the quiet force behind the Buffs being a constant social media presence ever since the Sanders clan arrived in Boulder.

