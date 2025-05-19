"It's me putting coconut oil": Deiondra Sanders flexes her motherly duties via latest adorable post

Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, shares regular updates about her son, Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax. Snow was born on Aug. 9, sharing the same birthday with his illustrious grandfather.
Deiondra's son with singer Jacquees is now nine months old. On Sunday, Deiondra posted a photo on Instagram story showing her putting coconut oil on Snow while he was sleeping. She wrote:
“It’s me putting coconut oil. Snow while he sleep.”
Deiondra frequently posts images and videos of her son, with fans noting his resemblance with Deiondra's father, Deion, and her brother, Shilo Sanders. Coach Sanders, who now goes by “Paw Paw” or “GrandPrime,” says he considers Snow being born on his birthday a blessing.
Deiondra refers to Snow as her “miracle” and that being his mother gave her life meaning. Her pregnancy was high-risk, as she had fibroids and a shortened cervix and underwent multiple procedures. She said that doctors warned she might not carry to term. She experienced postpartum depression, including intrusive thoughts and emotional struggles, despite having support.
She has also spoken about difficulties with co-parenting. Deiondra said that members of Jacquees’ family avoid contact with Snow due to issues with her. Jacquees denied that, saying that she doesn’t allow him to take their son without her.
Deiondra Sanders shares moment with infant son
Deiondra Sanders shared a post on Thursday about her son, Snow. She reposted a quote that described a child who stays close to a parent as forming a secure bond. She added a caption calling Snow her “personal person.”
She wrote that Snow often plays alone and crawls into her arms when he’s ready to sleep. “I love it,” she said while also noting that Snow is “always watching me.”
Meanwhile, Coach Prime will feature in a new Netflix series titled “Prime Time”, set to debut in 2026. The series will document his first college season without his son, Shedeur Sanders, who had been his starting quarterback at both Jackson State and Colorado.
