"It's a real possibility": New York analyst wants Jets to only move up for Miami QB Cam Ward in Draft 2025

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders continue trading verbal jabs, and only one can be the No. 1 overall pick. While the Tennessee Titans currently hold that selection, they may not keep it, as rumors suggest they aren’t fully sold on Ward or Sanders.

New York analyst Brandon Tierney believes the Jets should only trade up for Ward. Speaking on "A New York Jets Podcast" (Episode 26), Tierney said:

“I watch Cam,” Tierney said. “I think Cam is going to be much better at that because I think the film already tells me … If the Jets move up for a quarterback, it better be Cam.”

“I actually think it's a real possibility,” he added. “I don't love it but I'm not opposed to it. I'm opposed to (Shedeur) Sanders.”

According to a WFAN report, Ward is on the Jets’ radar as a potential trade-up target. Beyond quarterbacks, the team is also looking to strengthen its tight end options, with Penn State’s Tyler Warren reportedly under consideration.

Cam Ward is channeling the confidence of Tom Brady

Cam Ward is channeling the confidence of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as he prepares for the NFL draft. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller sees the quarterback embracing a superstar mindset.

“He's (Ward) the most dynamic mover, as you see with his legs … He can dial up velocity on the move,” Miller said (00:56). “I love how he can manipulate his arm angle, so I approve of this message—him putting it out there, ‘I'm the guy in this class. If you don't take me, I'll just beat you every time I play you from here on out.’

“I think Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have had a lot of success with that same messaging to teams, so I like that Cam Ward's jumping on this train,” Miller added.

Ward shares that belief and he plans to make teams regret passing on him:

"You're either going to draft me or you're not," Ward told The Associated Press this month. "If you don't draft me, that's your fault. You've got to remember you're the same team that's got to play me for the rest of my career, and I'll remember that."

On the other side, ESPN’s Mina Kimes acknowledges concerns about his pocket presence and decision-making. But she still recognizes Ward’s potential as the best in this quarterback class. NFL teams must decide whether to buy into his self-assured approach.

