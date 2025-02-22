Cam Ward over Shedeur Sanders? NFL analyst makes prediction about No. 1 pick ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Two quarterbacks are seemingly neck-and-neck in the race to be the first overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, but according to one analyst, the choice is obvious. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be the top two quarterbacks to be taken off the board in this year's draft.

On Friday’s edition of the NFL Live show on ESPN, analyst Mina Kimes explained why the Miami Hurricanes star pivot seems like the better option of the two QBs.

"The biggest discrepancy ... is just arm talent," Kimes said. "Ward makes all of the high-level difficult NFL throws. I am talking about the deep outs from the opposite hash, the whole shots, some of those anticipatory throws over the middle of the field. It’s not just that he has the tools, he also used them against good defenses in colleges"

Ward was the ACC Player of the Year in 2024 and claimed the Manning Award and Davey O’Brien Award this past season. He was also a consensus All-American. The QB guided the Hurricanes to the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, losing 42-41 to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Sanders, meanwhile, was the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. He led the Colorado Buffaloes to the Alamo Bowl last season, where they were beaten by the BYU Cougars 36-14.

What are the concerns surrounding Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders in the lead-up to the NFL draft?

As with every draft, there are uncertainties associated with some of the top prospects and there are concerns about the top two quarterbacks in this draft as well. Here’s what Kimes sees as the biggest factors that could work against Cam Ward.

"There’s concerns to be sure," the analyst said. "Pocket presence comes to mind, decision-making here and there. He’s not a perfect prospect. But I think the ceiling for him (Ward) being the highest of all the quarterbacks involved is why I would take him first if I was an NFL team picking at the top of the draft."

As for Sanders, there’s a belief that he didn’t face the most formidable opponents in college last season. Former Jets scout, Daniel Kelly has been one of Sanders's most vocal critics and has spoken about how Sanders could be overwhelmed by the speed and complexity of the NFL.

