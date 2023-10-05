"It's really a combination of receivers getting open" - Nick Saban makes case for Alabama offense to thrive against Texas A&M in Week 6

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban reckons his team's offense is ready to explode.

Alabama is set to go on the road to play the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday afternoon. This season, the Crimson Tide's offense has struggled, as Saban has played three different quarterbacks.

After a dreadful performance against South Florida, Saban went back to Jalen Milroe as his starting quarterback. Alabama has since beaten Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide are set for a tough task against Texas A&M on the road, but Saban has confidence in his offense. A key reason why the coach is confident is because he expects his offensive line to hold up the Aggies' pass rush, which will lead to more time for the receivers to run their routes:

“I think we have got to do a much better job of having a firm pocket and protecting the quarterback against really good pass rushers. I also think it’s important that we get the ball out of our hands on time so that we don’t give them an opportunity to affect us.

"So, it’s really a combination of both, and it’s a combination of the receivers getting open, playing fast, so that we can make quick decisions about what we do and how we get rid of the ball.”

If the Crimson Tide's pass rush can hold up and give Jalen Milroe time, it should help Alabama's offense score more points. However, this season, the Crimson Tide have struggled to protect Milroe and give him the time he needs.

Nick Saban and Alabama can still win SEC West

This Saturday's game is a massive one for the SEC West, as both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies are 4-1.

The schools are both tied for at the top of the SEC West standings, and if either is going to be in the college football playoffs, they will likely need to win out.

Alabama is currently favored by 1.5 points against Texas A&M on Saturday.