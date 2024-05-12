“It’s s about time” - Ole Miss’ HC Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin reacts to TE Caden Prieskorn’s graduation snaps with his newborn daughter

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn garnered attention for a poignant moment caught in his graduation snapshots with his newborn daughter. This special moment caught the attention of Knox Kiffin, son of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. He shared a cryptic message on Prieskorn's graduation photos on his Instagram story:

"It’s about time."

IG@knoxkiffin

Born on September 21, 1999, Prieskorn's journey in football reflects determination and resilience. Coming from Orchard Lake Village, Michigan, Prieskorn is a high-school graduate of Orchard Lake High School. He was influenced to become a tight end during his Memphis time and donned the redshirt in 2019.

Prieskorn's career at Memphis was marked by personal tragedy, with the loss of his father, Jerry, to colon cancer. Despite initial plans to return to Memphis, Prieskorn eventually transferred to the University of Mississippi, joining the Ole Miss Rebels.

Prieskorn demonstrated his prowess on the field in his debut season at Ole Miss, amassing 20 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns. His standout performance in the 2023 Peach Bowl, where he secured ten passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, earned him the title of Offensive MVP.

Caden Prieskorn's optimism fuels Ole Miss' college football playoff aspirations

Despite initial injury setbacks, tight end Caden Prieskorn's impact was undeniable in his first year with the Rebels. Prieskorn's abilities were on display as he hauled in 30 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns, flexing his usefulness as a playmaker out wide.

Notwithstanding the eternity of his injuries, Caden Prieskorn established his nature to the game through toughness. Speaking to "Inside the Rebels" of 247sports, he highlighted the profound effect of his injury-induced absence, underscoring his unwavering love for football:

"Just showed me how much I love football ... I love the game, and I just really want to be out there with my teammates, go out there and try to get wins."

His decision to return for the 2024 season was motivated by the team's collective aspirations and potential college football playoff berth.

"For me, just not being healthy most of the season played a huge factor and seeing the team and who's coming back played a huge role. I feel like we have a good chance to make a run this year," Prieskorn said.

Prieskorn is a leader within the Ole Miss roster, who guided the team to an impressive 11-2 finish and a Peach Bowl victory.

