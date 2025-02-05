“It's sad”: LSU fans threw shade on Brian Kelly after former star Greg Brooks Jr. reveals disturbing update

Former LSU star Greg Brooks Jr. was forced to retire after two games in the 2023 season because he had a brain tumor that required emergency surgery. Following the surgery, he has suffered from several post-operative complications. The family has filed a lawsuit against LSU for mishandling his early symptoms, and against the surgeon for malpractice.

On Monday, Brooks Jr. and his father sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" reporter Michael Strahan. In the interview, the Brooks family spoke about what life has been like for them since the surgery. Specifically, they called out coach Brian Kelly for not reaching out to Brooks Jr. since December 2023.

When the interview was posted on X on Tuesday, several fans reacted negatively. Many acknowledged how sad the situation was, whereas others expressed anger towards Kelly.

"All future recruits parents are seeing this. LSU in a tough spot with Brian Kelly. Will top recruits parents want to send their kids to play for a guy who shows once your kid isn’t able to play he dont care for them?," one fan wrote.

"I hate to say it but these coaches now a days especially with the NIL they just don’t care, if you can’t provide for the team they can care less about the player, that’s how it is now a days in college football and it’s sad," one fan commented.

"Didn't know it was possibly for Brian Kelly to be less likeable," one fan added.

Fans continued to discuss the tragic situation around Greg Brooks Jr. in the comments.

"I can still remember when this happened out of nowhere. He was a LSU team captain with a bright future. Sh*ts sad af!! He’s fought like hell that’s for sure. BK ain’t got much longer at LSU!," one fan wrote.

"This is very sad. Brian Kelly needs to reach out to this young man," one fan commented.

"Is anybody in college football more universally hated than Brian Kelly?," one fan added.

Greg Brooks Jr. is permanently disabled as a result of his surgery

Greg Brooks Jr. was forced to undergo emergency surgery two games into the 2023 season to remove a tumor stemming from a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma. While the tumor was removed, he was permanently disabled because of post-operative complications.

In the year since the surgery, Brooks Jr. has dealt with several strokes that have affected his ability to walk and speak. He needs to undergo daily occupational therapy to relearn how to speak, write and eat. The family filed a lawsuit against LSU and the medical center in October 2024.

