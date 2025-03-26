"It's still in me": $45 million worth Deion Sanders steals Snickers during his weekly show

Deion Sanders' talk show, "We Got Time Today," debuted on Nov. 19 on Tubi. Co-hosted by Rocsi Diaz, the show features celebrity interviews and airs every Tuesday.

Ad

In a recent episode, Sanders, worth $45 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), grabbed attention by "stealing" a Snickers on-air – stuffing a Snickers bar in his pocket in a playfull moment. His Instagram page shared the lighthearted moment on Tuesday.

Diaz teased him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Did you just put Snickers in your pocket?”

Sanders laughed it off, admitting he sometimes “steals” small things like toiletries from hotels.

“I got to say this,” Sanders said. “When you got money, but still think about stealing. I do that in hotels every now and then. It's still in me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Despite the playful banter, Sanders is serious about leading by example and doing the right thing.

Meanwhile, Colorado has filed paperwork with the NCAA to arrange a joint practice and exhibition game with Syracuse. If approved, it would mark the first Division I spring game between programs.

The Buffaloes, currently on spring break, are expected to return to spring practice on Monday, but it remains unclear if they’ll keep the April 19 date to welcome Syracuse to Boulder.

Ad

Deion Sanders is honoring his mother, Connie Knight, with his upcoming sneaker collection

Deion Sanders is honoring his mother, Connie Knight, with a heartfelt tribute through his upcoming “Love Letter to Connie” sneaker collection.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach announced the release on social media:

“They calling these 'Love Letter to Connie.' That’s my mama if I didn’t know! My mama got her own shoes. I almost just Cussed. God is Incredible,” he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The collection features a reimagined version of his iconic Nike Air Diamond Turf Max ’96 sneakers, dressed in bold red with white accents.

The sneakers include Deion’s signature “Prime Time” logo and a touching message on the insole that reads:

“Love Letter to Connie.”

This tribute goes beyond footwear. It reflects Coach Prime’s lifelong promise to his mother, made in 1989, that she would never have to work again once he turned pro.

Also Read: Colorado Buffs release glimpses of Deion Sanders hosting top 50 coaches clinic at Boulder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.