"It’s the same thing as it was going into 2022": Michigan RB Donovan Edwards gets candid about Wolverines' QB battle 

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up for the upcoming season, the spotlight is firmly fixed on their QB battle. Alex Orji happens to be the frontrunner in the depth chart, with Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, and Davis Warren also in contention for the role.

Michigan Wolverines find themselves in the transitional phase following the departure of standout JJ McCarthy, who led the team to a national championship. Initial impressions from the spring game suggest that Orji and Warren showcased their potential as the top contenders for the QB1 spot.

Michigan's starting running back, Donovan Edwards, recently spoke about the situation while drawing parallels to the competition that happened between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy in 2022. In a media interaction after the spring game, Edwards emphasized,

“It’s the same thing as it was going into 2022, right, with Cade [McNamara] and JJ [McCarthy]. I mean whoever it is, they’re going to be the man for the job. There’s not going to be any animosity in whoever wins the job or who will be backup, doesn’t matter.

"Everyone is going to prepare like they’re quarterback one, running back one, receiver one, doesn’t matter, everybody is gonna prepare like they’re gonna be the person when their name is called on. We’re in a great spot with that,” he added.

In regards to Alex Orji's capabilities, Donovan Edwards spoke highly of the emerging quarterback.

“He’s shown it already. He’s just gonna have to continue to do what he’s doing, continue to emerge as a leader and the great teammate that he already is. There’s nothing in my mind that Alex Orji will not be successful, he will be successful,” Edwards said.

Alex Orji speaks about his training sessions ahead of 2024 college football season

Last season, Alex Orji showcased his prowess as a versatile athlete for the Michigan football team. Regarding his preparation for the starting QB role, Orji expressed growing confidence in his passing abilities under coach Kirk Campbell's mentorship. In a post-spring game media interaction, Orji said,

"Another testament to coach [Kirk] Campbell, just instilling the confidence in me. Between coach Campbell, coach [Sherrone] Moore and today coach [Grant] Newsome letting me know that whole playbook is open. Whatever it was before, like throughout the spring I think that coach Campbell has really helped me a lot with just being comfortbale in certain situations and feeling out the feel," he mentioned. [Timestamp: 1:10]

Alex Orji emphasized the significance of mental preparation during the offseason, recognizing its equal importance alongside physical training.

“I think in general, everything comes with reps, just getting comfortable with certain things, working on the short, intermediate and deep...I think that's the biggest thing, and then getting JJ [McCarthy] around for a few practices, helping all of us out. It's just being able to be a sponge so you can absorb stuff and also get squeezed out and dish it out to other people,” Orji added.

In his sophomore year (2023), Alex Orji showcased his versatility with notable appearances in six games, totaling 86 rushing yards and securing one touchdown.

Similarly, he also contributed to the team's preparation, earning Scout Team Offensive Player of the Week recognition. His highlights include a rushing touchdown against Michigan State and valuable plays against top teams like Ohio State and Alabama.

