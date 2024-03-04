"It’s time this Bs ends": Ex-Michigan coach drops bombshell about Wolverines' alleged NCAA violations under Jim Harbaugh

Former Michigan Wolverines coach Josh Gattis has fired back at fans over the school's alleged NCAA violations during Jim Harbaugh's tenure.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan was the talk of college football due to the alleged sign-stealing allegations, as well as recruiting violations. However, Gattis says those allegations are not true, as some fans took aim at him and Michigan over Xavier Worthy's NFL Draft Combine.

Here's what Gattis wrote on X:

"It’s time this Bs ends. The slander has crossed the line for too long. Don’t make excuses for admission…. Or how about look into being on campus during covid. Want to keep on?"

Gattis was Michigan's offensive coordinator from 2019 until 2021 and isn't having any of the claims that he or Harbaugh cheated.

Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan won't impact NCAA investigation

Although Josh Gattis is denying any of the allegations, the NCAA is still investigating the incidents, despite Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL.

Harbaugh became the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, but even though he left, Michigan AD Warde Manuel says the NCAA investigation will continue.

"Their investigation is ongoing," Michigan AD Warde Manuel said via ESPN. "I don't think [Harbaugh's departure] will change any of their investigation. It just will continue to move forward, and we'll see where it goes from there. We'll continue to work with them. We'll continue to support their efforts to investigate."

Part of the reason why the NCAA is still investigating Michigan is due to the presence of past coaches. According to Sports Illustrated' Richard Johnson, he believes new head coach Sherrone Moore could face punishment from the NCAA.

"My opinion on the whole Stalions-Gate is you could and can convince me that Jim Harbaugh did not know what Connor Stalions was doing. But you can't convince me the coordinators didn't know. And because of that, I do think Sherrone Moore could have some implication when all is said and done. So it's not completely without risk."