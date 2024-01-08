"It's time for Michigan to shine": 16X world champion Ric Flair drops his pre-game message for Jim Harbaugh's men as they prep to takedown Huskies

Ric Flair, the legendary WWE 16-time world champion, has been vocal in his support for the Michigan Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh, who are facing allegations of cheating.

Professional Flair has not let his alma mater stop him from rooting for the Wolverines, who are set to play against the Washington Huskies in the College Football National Championship game tonight.

On X, Flair posted a message to fire up the Michigan fans and players, saying:

"The College Football National Championship Game Day Has Arrived! It’s Time For @UMichFootball To Shine! Washington Has An Ass Whooping Coming To Them TONIGHT! LFG Michigan! Go Blue! WOOOOO!"

This is not the first time Flair has shown his admiration for Harbaugh and his team. He congratulated them on their 1,000th win, a 31-24 triumph over Maryland, in November.

Flair is known for his flamboyant style and charisma, as well as his signature catchphrase, "Woo." He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and a major influence on the sport.

Jim Harbaugh’s unfiltered insights before the clash with the Huskies

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff Championship Game in Houston, Texas, against the Washington Huskies.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

“It would mean so much for our players, for them to know what it's like to be champions, what it would mean to me, for my kids to know their dad is a national champion and for my parents and my brother and my sister," Harbaugh said. "That's the overwhelming thing, just that so many people would be able to enjoy that, be a part of that.” [via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com]

“For my wife, for her husband to be a national champion. For me, not so much, but for everybody else, yeah, that would be huge.”

Here is what fans need to know to plan the championship day:

Fans can park cars at the stadium lots starting at 12:00 PM EST.

Enter the stadium and find their seat by 4:30 PM EST.

Tune in to the Michigan pregame radio coverage at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Watch the teams warm up on the field at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Michigan band performance at 7:16 PM EST.

The national anthem starts at 7:36 PM EST.

Michigan enters the field at 7:40 p.m. EST.

The coin toss started at 7:42 PM EST.

The kickoff is at 7:45 p.m. EST.

