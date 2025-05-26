  • home icon
  "It's a top secret, confidential": Deion Sanders Jr. hints at new sneakerline drop while flexing limited edition golden - black Prime Time shoes

"It's a top secret, confidential": Deion Sanders Jr. hints at new sneakerline drop while flexing limited edition golden - black Prime Time shoes

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified May 26, 2025 12:58 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. hints at new sneakerline drop.
Deion Sanders Jr. hints at new sneakerline drop. (Image credit: Sanders Jr.'s YT & Instagram)

On Sunday, via his YouTube channel "Well Off Media," Deion Sanders Jr. showcased a pair of limited-edition black-and-gold Nike “Prime Time” sneakers. He also teased a possible sneaker release tied to his brand.

At the start of the video, Sanders Jr. called attention to a pair of “93 LeBron versions” sent by Nike. He pointed out the gold swoosh, the “PRIME TIME” logo on the tongue, and a money symbol on the back. The white-and-gold tongue logo appeared to resemble a baseball home plate and bat, a nod to his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Screenshot, via YouTube
Screenshot, via YouTube
“Yay, shout out to Nike. They sent some,” Sanders Jr. said. (Timestamp: 6:58)
Later in the video, when asked about future colorways, he responded:

“We got some Well Off 93s coming to it,” calling the details “top secret confidential.”
youtube-cover
The “Well Off 93s” could be a potential sneaker drop under the Well Off label, possibly linked to the family’s growing lifestyle brand.

Deion Sanders Jr. uses “Well Off Media” to promote their luxury lifestyle merchandise

Deion Sanders Jr. runs Well Off Media, which produces video and social media content for Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He also operates the Well Off Forever apparel line, selling high-end merchandise branded with Buffaloes imagery.

His sneaker collection includes Nike Diamond Turf 1s and multiple colorways of Nike Air Max, along with the unreleased Nike LeBron 21 “Prime Year,” modeled after his father’s design.

He recently acquired white-and-gold Nike Air Max DT '96s that his brother, Shedeur Sanders, took from their father’s office. He also released a hoodie commemorating Shedeur’s NFL draft pick number.

Meanwhile, Colorado opens the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Buffaloes host Delaware on Sept. 6. Kickoff time is TBA.

Coach Prime's Buffs are coming off a 9-4 season, including 7-3 in Big 12 play, and it will be interesting to see how they get on after some key players left for the NFL.

MD Asif Ansari

MD Asif Ansari

Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.

While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.

Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.

In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.

Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.

When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic.

