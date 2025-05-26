"It's a top secret, confidential": Deion Sanders Jr. hints at new sneakerline drop while flexing limited edition golden - black Prime Time shoes

On Sunday, via his YouTube channel "Well Off Media," Deion Sanders Jr. showcased a pair of limited-edition black-and-gold Nike “Prime Time” sneakers. He also teased a possible sneaker release tied to his brand.

At the start of the video, Sanders Jr. called attention to a pair of “93 LeBron versions” sent by Nike. He pointed out the gold swoosh, the “PRIME TIME” logo on the tongue, and a money symbol on the back. The white-and-gold tongue logo appeared to resemble a baseball home plate and bat, a nod to his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Screenshot, via YouTube

“Yay, shout out to Nike. They sent some,” Sanders Jr. said. (Timestamp: 6:58)

Later in the video, when asked about future colorways, he responded:

“We got some Well Off 93s coming to it,” calling the details “top secret confidential.”

The “Well Off 93s” could be a potential sneaker drop under the Well Off label, possibly linked to the family’s growing lifestyle brand.

Deion Sanders Jr. uses “Well Off Media” to promote their luxury lifestyle merchandise

Deion Sanders Jr. runs Well Off Media, which produces video and social media content for Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He also operates the Well Off Forever apparel line, selling high-end merchandise branded with Buffaloes imagery.

His sneaker collection includes Nike Diamond Turf 1s and multiple colorways of Nike Air Max, along with the unreleased Nike LeBron 21 “Prime Year,” modeled after his father’s design.

He recently acquired white-and-gold Nike Air Max DT '96s that his brother, Shedeur Sanders, took from their father’s office. He also released a hoodie commemorating Shedeur’s NFL draft pick number.

Meanwhile, Colorado opens the 2025 season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field (6 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Buffaloes host Delaware on Sept. 6. Kickoff time is TBA.

Coach Prime's Buffs are coming off a 9-4 season, including 7-3 in Big 12 play, and it will be interesting to see how they get on after some key players left for the NFL.

