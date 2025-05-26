"Don't let my dad know that": Deion Sanders Jr. hatches grand plan in middle of pool with sister Deiondra after massive life upgrade

Deion Sanders Jr. believes he has found the perfect plan for an upgrade at the Sanders estate. The only knock on the plan is that Coach Prime can't find out about it.
In a video uploaded on Sunday on the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel, Bucky discusses the plan with Deiondra Sanders, suggesting putting a hookah in the middle of the pool. He even offered to make it a "hookah for Deiondra".
"It's really like in the shade, we could put a little TV down there." Deion Sanders Jr. said. "Put some lights, music... a little hookah for Deiondra. Don't let my dad know that. He loves hookah. But there's all the walls. Just enjoy every day with us." (8:29)
Keeping the hookah idea under wraps is a small surprise, especially after Deion Sanders Jr. built his house in Coach Prime's estate after Bucky detailed that he struggled with money in a video released in the middle of last year.
Still, the pool looks like a popular spot for the Sanders, who are seen using it consistently in videos and social media. Perhaps the hookah is the next great idea for Coach Prime's eldest son and it could also end up as his father's favorite spot once he gets wind of it.
Bucky has worked with his father since the Hall of Fame cornerback got the head coaching position at Jackson State. After two years at the HBCU, he moved with his father to Boulder.
Through Well Off Media, Bucky has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the football programs and life in the Sanders family.
Where does Deion Sanders Jr. rank in Shilo's sibling ranking?
Coach Prime has stirred up the water with his sons after releasing his "son ranking", with Deion Sanders Jr. holding the top spot on the list in the latest edition.
As a response to Coach Prime's list, Shilo Sanders released his own sibling ranking when asked during a live session about his favorite sibling.
"Sibling ranking for this month: Shedeur number one. Deiondra number two. Bucky number three. Shelomi number four. There. Y'all got it. Y'all could clip it. Send it to them, I don't care. It could change... every month, we gonna do a sibling ranking," Shilo Sanders said.
After dominating his father's latest ranking, Bucky fell all the way down to No. 3 in Shilo's recount. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerback didn't go into details on the reasons behind the order, Deion Sanders Jr. will have some ground to make up in that list.
