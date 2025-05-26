"Don't let my dad know that": Deion Sanders Jr. hatches grand plan in middle of pool with sister Deiondra after massive life upgrade

Deion Sanders Jr. believes he has found the perfect plan for an upgrade at the Sanders estate. The only knock on the plan is that Coach Prime can't find out about it.

Ad

In a video uploaded on Sunday on the "Well Off Media" YouTube channel, Bucky discusses the plan with Deiondra Sanders, suggesting putting a hookah in the middle of the pool. He even offered to make it a "hookah for Deiondra".

"It's really like in the shade, we could put a little TV down there." Deion Sanders Jr. said. "Put some lights, music... a little hookah for Deiondra. Don't let my dad know that. He loves hookah. But there's all the walls. Just enjoy every day with us." (8:29)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Keeping the hookah idea under wraps is a small surprise, especially after Deion Sanders Jr. built his house in Coach Prime's estate after Bucky detailed that he struggled with money in a video released in the middle of last year.

Still, the pool looks like a popular spot for the Sanders, who are seen using it consistently in videos and social media. Perhaps the hookah is the next great idea for Coach Prime's eldest son and it could also end up as his father's favorite spot once he gets wind of it.

Ad

Bucky has worked with his father since the Hall of Fame cornerback got the head coaching position at Jackson State. After two years at the HBCU, he moved with his father to Boulder.

Through Well Off Media, Bucky has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the football programs and life in the Sanders family.

Where does Deion Sanders Jr. rank in Shilo's sibling ranking?

Coach Prime has stirred up the water with his sons after releasing his "son ranking", with Deion Sanders Jr. holding the top spot on the list in the latest edition.

Ad

As a response to Coach Prime's list, Shilo Sanders released his own sibling ranking when asked during a live session about his favorite sibling.

"Sibling ranking for this month: Shedeur number one. Deiondra number two. Bucky number three. Shelomi number four. There. Y'all got it. Y'all could clip it. Send it to them, I don't care. It could change... every month, we gonna do a sibling ranking," Shilo Sanders said.

After dominating his father's latest ranking, Bucky fell all the way down to No. 3 in Shilo's recount. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerback didn't go into details on the reasons behind the order, Deion Sanders Jr. will have some ground to make up in that list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More