"It all starts and ends with Jeremiah": CFB insider drops his verdict on Ryan Day's national championship aspirations in 2025

Ryan Day's Ohio State will enter 2025 as one of the elite units in the Big Ten, looking to defend its national championship victory from last season. Day is in an interesting position, losing 15 veteran talents to the NFL and a couple more to the transfer portal.

If anything goes sideways, they could end up like the Michigan Wolverines, who struggled big time in 2024 after lifting the golden trophy the previous season. However, college football insider Greg McElroy said that Ohio State is just as fine as they were last year, as Day enjoys an elite roster with some of the top talents in the country.

On the ESPN podcast on Tuesday, McElroy said that Julian Sayin could be the potential starter for Day. Moreover, he has an elite supporting personnel in the likes of Jeremiah Smith, who could be lethal against strong defenses.

“I think after the national championship run, they still have quality guys to take over that quarterback spot, regardless of who ends up being the guy, and I think it'll be Julian Sayin,” McElroy said on his podcast. [Timestamp - 11:10]

“I'm not concerned about the supporting cast and the personnel they have at wide receiver, how they're likely gonna be able to run the football, how the offensive line should fare. I think they're gonna be just signed to whoever ends up being the starter. Like I said, I think it'll be Julian sayin, he should be well equipped with a tremendous supporting cast to go out there and probably not drop off much from what we saw from Will Howard last year. It all starts and ends with Jeremiah Smith, who's ridiculous."

Ryan Day makes promising remarks about his stat wideout

Ryan Day was in Las Vegas earlier this month, where he attended the Big Ten media days. While speaking to reporters, he shared insights into his team's preparations and added that Jeremiah Smith has been grinding this offseason, gaining more pounds and working hard on increasing his agility.

Last season, the freshman breached the 1000-yard mark effortlessly and made some incredible plays in the opponent's backyard.

He's expected to continue his momentum, as Ryan Day calls him a crucial piece in Brian Hartline's offense. Expect nothing less than a 12+ winning games season for the Buckeyes in 2025.

