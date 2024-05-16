“It starts in the recruiting and then it continues through" - Ryan Day on keeping transparency with players thereby aiding his roster-building plans

Coaches nationwide are navigating the complexities of name, image and likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal. And Ohio State's Ryan Day is showing an adept approach.

Despite losing 26 players since the season ended, most were role players or reserves, with only six exiting during the spring transfer window. This retention success is largely attributed to Ryan Day's transparent communication strategy.

Ryan Day underscored the importance of transparency in a discussion on the Morning Juice podcast:

“I think that’s what you said, the transparency. It starts in the recruiting and then it continues through. So even during spring practice you have to communicate to these guys where they stand and you have to be transparent so there’s no surprises.”

By maintaining clear communication, Ryan Day aims to keep players informed about their status, areas for improvement, and what they can expect in the future.

“You’re constantly talking to these guys, giving them feedback on where they stand, things they’re doing well, things they need to improve on, what they can expect going into next year. And I think now more than ever you have to continually talk to these guys about where they stand," Day said.

Ryan Day’s strategy and success: Keeping Ohio State a contender

Ohio State consistently stands out as a national title contender, making the Buckeyes a significant draw in the NCAA transfer portal. This appeal allows the program to attract top-tier talents, such as Alabama transfer Caleb Downs and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

However, Ryan Day focuses equally on player development, which fosters strong buy-in and results in a relatively low number of transfers.

“I think as you look at this transfer portal window, most of the guys said, ‘Hey, we’re here for a common purpose. We know what the goals are ahead of us. There was a lot of bonding that happens during the last couple months during winter workouts, spring practice. It’s a good group right now," Day said

Under Ryan Day's leadership, the Buckeyes have a 56-7 overall record, including a 39-3 record against Big Ten opponents. Day has guided the team to two Big Ten championships (2019 and 2020), a Sugar Bowl victory (2020) and a Rose Bowl victory (2021). Additionally, Ohio State has made three college football playoff appearances during his tenure.

Ryan Day has an 8-7 record against top-10 teams and a 2-5 record against top-five teams. His bowl game record is 2-4 against ranked teams and 2-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Despite these challenges, he can develop players and maintain a competitive program, ensuring Ohio State remains a top destination for elite athletes.