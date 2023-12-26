Ohio State's social media squad just hit a rough patch. As the Buckeyes touched down in Texas for the Cotton Bowl, their social media post on X claimed they'd arrived for a "showdown in the desert," raising a few eyebrows and leading to a quick geography check.

The digital blunder didn't escape the watchful eyes of the fans. The post vanished quicker than a speedy wide receiver, but as usual – nothing can be deleted forever once it’s on the internet. The No. 7 Buckeyes are gearing up for a clash with the No. 9 Missouri Tigers, not in the desert but right in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 29.

Screenshot via X (@OhioStateFB)

Arlington isn't exactly a desert oasis, but Ohio State's social media crew mistook the Texan terrain for sandy dunes. The mix-up sparked a social media storm, with fans delivering playful jabs at the geographical goof. Let's look at some hilarious fan reactions:

"Uh, geography isn’t your thing, I guess."

It's not the first time sports and geography have had a little tango. However, a cursory map check from next time won't hurt the Buckeyes social media team. The Cotton Bowl isn't a mirage in the desert; it's a showdown in the Lone Star State.

Ohio State is serious about the Cotton Bowl

The Buckeyes are dead serious about the Cotton Bowl showdown against Missouri, and OSU coach Ryan Day is leaving no room for doubt. With the game on the horizon, Day emphasized the significance of this clash for Ohio State.

"Winning the Cotton Bowl means a lot to the people of Ohio," Day said Saturday. "It means a lot to Ohio State. It means a lot to our team to win this game and do it the right way. And so that’s what we’re gonna do this week."

He credited the Cotton Bowl for its top-notch hospitality and conveyed the team's eagerness to dive into the action.

"Our guys are excited about it," Day said. "Certainly, we have a great opponent. We're very excited to have a great week of practice and get to work."

Responding to speculations, Ryan Day squashed rumors about player opt-outs. He assured the fans and said:

"Everyone's going to be here. We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates."

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson are expected to lace up for the Buckeyes in the bowl game, with final decisions on their plans awaiting post-game deliberations.

