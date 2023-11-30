What is the Cotton Bowl in college football? Date, Venue and more for the CFB Bowl game explored

The bowl season is upon us, and with it comes the Cotton Bowl. With the regular season coming to an end, college football fans will be looking forward to their favorite teams competing with some unique trophies and bragging rights on the line.

Out of the 43 total bowls to be played this season, one of the most important ones remains the Cotton Bowl. The participants of the bowl game will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 2. In the meantime, let's learn more about the Cotton Bowl.

What is the Cotton Bowl in college football?

Also known as the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Cotton Bowl is one of the New Year's Six bowls. It has been played yearly since Jan. 1, 1937, and has used the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, as well as the AT&T stadium in Texas as its venues.

Throughout the years, the Cotton Bowl has been sponsored by multiple big-time companies such as Mobil Oil and the AT&T Corporation, formerly known as SBC Communications.

Notably, the Cotton Bowl is a part of the rotation that includes the CFP semifinals. However, this year, the semifinals will include the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The last time the Cotton Bowl hosted a CFP semifinal was in 2021 when Alabama played Cincinnati.

Who plays in the Cotton Bowl?

The Cotton Bowl typically consisted of teams from the SEC (1999-2014) and the Big 12 (1997-2014). However, it has also had conference affiliations with the SWC (1941-1995) in the past.

Since 2014, the Cotton Bowl has been added to the CFP rotations and has hosted teams from multiple conferences, including Michigan State, Tulsa, USC, Florida, and more. Last season's Cotton Bowl featured No.14 Tulane going up against No.8 USC.

When is the Cotton Bowl 2023?

The 2023 Cotton Bowl is set to be played on Dec. 29, 2023, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN as well as the ESPN App. The Cotton Bowl will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio.