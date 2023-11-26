Will Ryan Day get fired? Ohio State HC's coaching rumors and Buckeyes future explored 

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is receiving severe criticism after the Buckeyes' third consecutive loss to the Michigan Wolverines under his tenure. Day is currently in his fifth year as the coach of the Buckeyes, and so far this season, his team was undefeated before succumbing to Michigan in the conference title-deciding game of Week 13.

Despite having a successful tenure and leading the Buckeyes to two Conference titles and a national game loss to Alabama in 2020, the rumor mill is now churning about the program parting ways with Day. So what is his future with Ohio State?

Will Ryan Day get fired?

Despite widespread unrest amongst fans of the Buckeyes after the team's third loss to Michigan under Ryan Day, there is no indication that the program is considering removing him from his position. Day has an incredible 56-7 winning record with Ohio State. Apart from this, firing the coach will not be a great financial decision for the Buckeyes.

Last year, Day signed a contract extension with the Buckeyes that retains him through 2028. His average annual salary increased from $7.5 million to a whopping $9.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

According to the contract's buyout clause, if Ohio State decides to fire Day, then they'll have to pay him the remaining amount on his contract, which is around $46.22 million. It would make this buyout the ninth-highest buyout in CFB history.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says Ryan Day is not facing a threat to his job security

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on the FOX Broadcast that Day is not facing any threats to his job security following the loss to Michigan. However, Meyer went on to talk about how the coach is under fire from fans for his three-game losing streak to their conference rivals.

"No, Ryan Day is not under fire. As far as job security, no he's not. Reality is, is he under fire? Yeah, he is. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, and he's the Ohio State head football coach. And that's real. You just feel for the families, you feel for Ryan Day's family. But it's a big-boy business. He's a big boy. He'll handle it, come back, and you know what, go back in January, get back to work, find a way to beat the Wolverines. That's the whole focus," Meyer said.

Despite Meyer diffusing the situation, many former Buckeyes players, including the likes of Maurice Clarett, Terrelle Pryor, and Tyreke Johnson, want Day to be fired for his disappointing performances against Michigan.