"It was super successful": Sherrone Moore shares Michigan OT Andrew Babalola's injury update after surgery

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:37 GMT
Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore
Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore

The Michigan Wolverines lost the services of offensive lineman Andrew Babalola even before the season began when he tore his ACL in August. After his season-ending injury, Babalola had surgery to repair his knee.

During his weekly news conference before the Wolverines face the Wisconsin Badgers, coach Sherrone Moore addressed Babalola's status after his surgery.

“Yeah, he did (Andrew Babalola). It was super successful. So, excited for him to start recovering and get back,” Moore said. “But, yeah. He’s in a great place. Thanks for asking.”
Andrew Babalola was one of the star recruits for Michigan in the class of 2025 alongside talented quarterback Bryce Underwood. The five-star Babablola starred for Blue Valley Northwest High School and was the No. 1-ranked recruit from Kansas, the No. 3-ranked offensive tackle and the No. 18-overall player in the class of 2025 according to On3.

Andrew Babalola is highly regarded in Ann Arbor

Despite being a true freshman, Andrew Babalola was in line to be a starter for the Michigan Wolverines under coach Sherrone Moore this season in an offensive line that had been decimated via transfer portal and NFL draft departures.

After Fall camp in August, Moore praised Babalola's talent on the field and his mental acuity as well.

"He's an absolute freak show athletically," Moore said. "One of the smartest kids I've ever met. Him and Grant Newsome might be the two smartest people I've ever met in my life.
"I don't want to be in a room with them, talking or having conversations with them because I can't understand what they're talking about. He's an absolute freak. He's 6'6", 300-something pounds."
Michigan captain Geo El-Hadi, who is also a lineman, added to the praise of Babalola's intelligence and adaptation to the game.

“I was not that smart when I was a freshman. I'll let you guys know that right now,” El-Hadi said. “I wasn't that advanced with football knowledge or on the field until later, he just picked up on it so fast.
"I was surprised when Babs first came, he's a pretty quiet dude, but when he gets comfortable with you, he shows he's real, he's all business. Doesn't fool around. Smart as hell.”

Andrew Babalola only picked up football in 2023, as a junior, after playing high school varsity and AAU basketball for most of his career, showing his meteoric rise in the sport. Babablola was in line to be the Wolverines' starting left tackle, a position that is now held by Evan Link.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

