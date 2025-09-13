"Gonna win multiple Heismans": Michigan fans left speechless as Bryce Underwood flips narrative with insane TD throws in Week 3

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was the topic of discussion among both fans and analysts after a lacklustre performance in the Wolverines' 24-13 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, in Week 2 of college football action. The highly regarded quarterback was under pressure to flip the narrative against the Central Michigan Chippewas in Week 3 action.The talented quarterback put in an accomplished performance against the Chippewas at Michigan Stadium. By the fourth quarter, Underwood had gone 16-of-25 for 235 yards, resulting in one touchdown, while adding 114 rushing yards on nine carries, resulting in two touchdowns. College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Bryce Underwood's performance against the Central Michigan Chippewas.&quot;Yeah the kid just had to get loose, he’s insane man,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Shameless stat padding,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;I'm a Bryce Underwood fan,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some fans were full of praise for Underwood's potential despite being a freshman. &quot;This guy is gonna win multiple heismans,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;He’s gonna be an all-timer for Michigan when it’s all said and done. Can’t believe he just turned 18,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Future Heisman winner here 2027?&quot; One fan tweeted.Bryce Underwood gets support from Urban MeyerBryce Underwood had an impressive start to the season when the Michigan Wolverines beat the New Mexico Lobos 34-17. He went 21-of-31 for 251 yards, resulting in one touchdown. He struggled against the Oklahoma Sooners, going 9-of-24 for 142 yards. During Friday's &quot;Big Ten Network&quot; segment, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer lavished praise on Underwood's talent and gave a hard schedule for when fans should start to judge the quarterback's performances. “Don’t pump the brakes on Bryce Underwood,” Meyer said. “He’s going to be fantastic. I love this player. His release, his everything looks fantastic. But true freshmen are not supposed to go on the road and win games at Oklahoma. Now, the rest of the team was expected to go [and win], and they didn’t. There’s two things: it’s a player, obviously, but it’s also a schedule. &quot;I think they’ve got some games coming up that he’s going to get comfortable and get to know his people. Remember, it’s a true freshman. So after Week 4 and Week 5, I would tell our true freshmen I don’t wanna hear it anymore. I tell the media I don’t wanna hear it anymore because the player will keep remembering, ‘I’m a true freshman.’ You’re not. You’re a veteran player now. Act like it and play like it.”The Wolverines have games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers in the coming weeks, where they will be favorites and Bryce Underwood will get more reps as a freshman QB before the business end of the season.