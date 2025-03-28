Rayshaun Benny reveals how Michigan players treat Bryce Underwood at practice

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood was one of the most recruited prospects in the class of 2025. He flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers to coach Sherrone Moore's Wolverines after the intervention of several high-profile figures who support the program, including Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy.

After Friday's session of spring practice, Wolverines defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was asked by a reporter whether he had sacked Underwood yet and he gave a hilarious answer.

“No, we don’t touch Bryce," Benny said.

On Friday, On3 analyst Pete Nakos revealed that the five-star prospect is trending towards winning Michigan's QB1 battle ahead of a crucial 2025 college football season for the Wolverines.

Bryce Underwood receives support for QB1 bid

Bryce Underwood was a five-star prospect and the No. 1 player in the class of 2025, and after the Michigan Wolverines dealt with the inconsistent Davis Warren and Alex Orji, who failed to replicate J. J. McCarthy's impact, Wolverines fan Dave Portnoy pledged $3 million to help acquire a top-tier quarterback.

While speaking to reporters last week, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey spoke about the possibility of the much-coveted Underwood winning the Wolverines' QB1 spot.

"If he's ready to go, he'll play," Lindsey said. "If he's not, then we'll get somebody else ready to play. But so far, I love his approach. He's all business, man. He loves football. That's the most important thing. And he really wants to be the best player he can be. He wants people to push him. One of the things we talked about was: Whatever your dreams are, your aspirations are, they're going to be mine.

"My goal is to help you reach those things whatever it takes. And I think that's what his attitude is."

Alex Orji left for the UNLV Rebels, while Davis Warren continues to recover from an ACL injury. To bolster Michigan's QB room, coach Sherrone Moore brought in Mikey Keene from the Fresno State Bulldogs via the transfer portal.

Bryce Underwood has therefore been battling Jadyn Davis for the QB1 spot during spring training and he has won over his teammates according to Lindsey.

"He's (Underwood) a team-first guy," Lindsey said. "If you ask the older guys on our team right now, I think they would tell you that they love his approach."

After a subpar season by their standards last year, coach Moore will be under pressure to return the Michigan Wolverines to elite status, and the quarterback battle involving Underwood will be the first issue to solve.

