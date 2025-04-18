Sherrone Moore forced to “pull back” QB Bryce Underwood as he puts in the hours to get ready for 2025 season

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor to much acclaim as the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2025, according to ESPN. Underwood is battling with sophomore Jadyn Davis to be picked by coach Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines' QB1 next season.
During Thursday's segment of the the On3 podcast, Moore spoke about Underwood's strong work ethic, revealing that he had to stop him from going overboard during spring training (0:47).
"He's been outstanding," Moore said. "He's one of those kids that you gotta pull back. You gotta tell them to get some rest. Make sure he's sleeping and recovering 'cause he's just a worker. And he never stops. He just wants to be the best and he'll do anything to be the best.
"He's a great teammate, great young man. The foundation that his parents set for him is awesome and he does everything at an elite level, on and off the field. So, just excited for him and for us and we'll see how the future goes."
Bryce Underwood gets praise for his work ethic
The Michigan Wolverines had quarterback issues last season as coach Sherrone Moore switched between Alex Orji and Davis Warren before several benefactors stepped in to secure the talents of Bryce Underwood who flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers.
Underwood has been justifying the hype during spring training. While speaking to the media on Monday, Michigan tight end Hogan Hansen highlighted the highly-recruited quarterback's work ethic.
“He (Underwood) has natural-born leadership traits, just how he carries himself as a freshman,” Hansen said.
“He’s very mature, and you wouldn’t think he’s a freshman if you didn’t know who he was. He’s always in the facility grinding, and he’s having a really good spring, so the results are speaking for themselves.”
Bryce Underwood made headlines last week after gifting his former high school security guard a car.
Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan further enhanced the standing Underwood has acquired among his teammates with his comments to reporters after Monday's spring training session.
“He’s (Underwood) really smart, man," Morgan said. "He knows what he’s doing, and he takes it really seriously. He always took it seriously, but he just grew more into the game. He’s making it his own, and he won’t let it be too fast for him or anything like that. I like to see that.”
While Sherrone Moore has remained tight-lipped on who the Wolverines' QB1 next season will be, Bryce Underwood is receiving praise for his work ethic and leadership qualities from his teammates.
