“It did take away from my job”: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek reveals how CFP committee role involves immense pressure 

Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek gave insight into how he performs his job as part of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He is among the 13 members who help decide who is worthy of competing in the annual national championship tournament. Yurachek joined the selection committee last season.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the athletic director discussed his first year in the role and the amount of work it takes to watch every game. He shared that his efforts as a selection committee member last season pulled him away from some responsibilities at Arkansas.

"That first year on the committee, I remember having a couple of iPads in my suite at the football stadium," Yurachek said. "Having YouTube TV up and four different games there. I had games on my iPad, watching games late into Saturday night. Getting up Sunday morning, rewatching games, taking notes, looking at statistics.

"And yeah, I felt like it did take away from my job at the University of Arkansas."

He added that his primary goal remains to support his student-athletes, despite taking on the new role. The athletic director also noted that he enjoyed his first year on the selection committee and felt confident the group got the tournament standings right.

"It's an honor to serve on that CFP committee," Yurachek said. "I really had a great time getting to know the other 12 members of the committee and working with them, and again, I think that we got it right.

"Is the process perfect? It's not. Mack Rhoades is the new chair. He's gathering returning ADs who are working week by week on how we can refine and potentially change the process."

Hunter Yurachek addresses criticism of how seriously the CFP selection committee takes its role

Fans have criticized the selection committee for not taking the process seriously enough when deciding who deserves a spot in the tournament. Yurachek pushed back and emphasized how involved each member is.

"I can assure you that every member of the committee last year took their job really seriously, and I think they took a lot of pride in that process," Yurachek said.

"I know the group has been assembled for this year, feel in our initial meeting, we had a few weeks ago back in Chicago feels the same way, and will devote at the same time."

The athletic director is hoping to make the right decisions this year under the straight seeding model of the College Football Playoff, allowing the best teams to compete for the national championship.

