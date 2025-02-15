"It would be totally unfair": When Dan Lanning explained his decision to delay Oregon move while still in coaching Georgia

When Dan Lanning accepted the head coaching job at Oregon in 2021, he made a defining choice—he stayed with Georgia through the College Football Playoff before transitioning to his new role. Hired just weeks before the CFP semifinals, Lanning believed leaving in the middle of the playoff run would be unfair to the players.

Ad

During an interview with SportsCenter in December 2021, Lanning explained his decision.

“I wouldn't be in this situation if it wasn't for our players,” he said. “It would be totally unfair to our guys if I left in this opportunity and didn't finish what we started here.” (1:04)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

He also expressed gratitude to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart for allowing him to stay and help the team chase a national title.

Lanning officially became Oregon’s 35th head coach, replacing Mario Cristobal, and signed a six-year, $29.1 million contract. His impact was immediate as he led the Ducks to a 9-3 regular season in his first campaign, securing wins over ranked opponents BYU, UCLA, and Utah before defeating North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl.

Ad

By 2023, Oregon had taken another leap, finishing the regular season 11-1. The 2024 campaign cemented Lanning’s status as one of college football’s top coaches.

The Ducks posted a dominant 13-1 record, going undefeated in Big Ten play (9-0) and finishing No. 3 in the final AP Poll. Oregon’s offense averaged 34.9 points per game (17th nationally), while the defense held opponents to 272 total points.

Lanning’s decision to honor his commitment at Georgia before taking over at Oregon set the tone for his coaching philosophy—loyalty, discipline, and unfinished business.

Ad

Dan Lanning earns 'A' Grade after transforming Oregon into a national power

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) stands next to head coach Dan Lanning - Source: Imagn

Dan Lanning’s first three seasons at Oregon have been nothing short of elite. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson recently gave the Ducks' head coach an 'A' grade in his evaluation of the 2021-22 coaching hires, recognizing Lanning’s rapid success, per Sports Illustrated.

Ad

Since taking over, Lanning has led Oregon to a 35-6 record, a Big Ten Championship, and a College Football Playoff Quarterfinals appearance at the Rose Bowl. His quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, both became Heisman Trophy finalists, further showcasing his ability to develop top-tier talent.

Lanning’s 35 wins are the most among any coach from his hiring class, tying him with Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, who also received an 'A' grade.

Ad

Oregon had one of its best seasons in 2024 as the Ducks claimed the Big Ten Championship over Penn State, reaching 13 wins for the first time since 2014.

Dan Lanning looks to the clock - Source: Imagn

Lanning’s impact extends beyond game day—his recruiting dominance is reshaping the program. He signed Oregon’s best-ever recruiting class in 2024, only to surpass it in 2025 with an even higher-rated group. The 2025 class includes multiple five-star prospects, headlined by Dakorien Moore and Trey McNutt.

Ad

Ducks coach’s influence is also evident in the NFL Draft. A program-record eight Ducks were selected in the 2024 draft, and projections indicate that as many as 11 Oregon players could be drafted in 2025. This success highlights Lanning’s ability to attract top talent from both high school and the transfer portal, with Nix and Gabriel as prime examples of transfers who thrived under his leadership.

With Dan Lanning at the helm, Oregon is no longer just a contender—it’s a national powerhouse poised for sustained success.

Also Read: "They say Georgia's going to be tough to beat": Recruiting insider shares the scoop on top 2026 Class LB pursued by Dan Lanning's Oregon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback