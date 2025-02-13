"They say Georgia's going to be tough to beat": Recruiting insider shares the scoop on top 2026 Class LB pursued by Dan Lanning's Oregon

Tyler Atkinson, the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and a five-star prospect from Grayson High School in Georgia, has become a priority target for powerhouse programs like Georgia and Ohio State.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Atkinson has recorded nearly 500 tackles, 93 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks in his high school career. His efforts earned him the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award.

Recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong provided insights into Atkinson’s recruitment, emphasizing Georgia’s persistent pursuit.

“The intel coaches around these programs, behind the scenes they say Georgia is going to be tough to beat," Wiltfong said. “He visited Georgia shortly after they won the National Championship for a Georgia playoff practice. He returned for Junior Day last month. Kirby Smart came by the school, Glenn Schumann then came by the school himself.”

Trending

Atkinson has drawn attention from top programs nationwide, with head coaches like Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Mike Norvell (Florida State), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Dan Lanning (Oregon), and Josh Heupel (Tennessee) all making in-person visits. Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian had to reschedule after Atkinson fell ill.

Reflecting on his recruitment, Atkinson acknowledged the challenge of narrowing down his choices.

"It was really great to see all the coaches take time to come see me and it makes it hard to class anyone as a top contender,” Atkinson said. “I plan on dropping a top five or six soon.

“When it comes to my final decision, I really want to make sure I get it right because I am going to give that program my all just like I do at Grayson and I want to know that the school I pick will give me their all too.”

Deion Sanders making a move for five-star LB Tyler Atkinson with Georgia still in the play

Tyler Atkinson, fresh off a standout junior season, led Grayson High School to a state championship, racking up 166 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and an interception in 13 games. His dominant play earned him MaxPreps Junior of the Year and All-American honors.

On February 2, Deion Sanders personally connected with Atkinson via Zoom.

“Coach Prime and I spent some time talking on a Zoom call,” Atkinson said. “It was really dope to get a chance to just chop it up with him. Afterward, he had to get ready for his show, which plays a big part in his recruiting.”

Steve Wiltfong highlighted NIL as a key factor in Atkinson’s decision.

“NIL is obviously a factor for him," Wiltfong added. "He’s got an Adidas deal. I mean he’s one of the most prominent NIL athletes in this class. I don’t know if like a 100,000 here and a 100,000 there is going to like settle a recruitment where National Signing Day show how did Justus Terry end up at Texas.”

Atkinson’s Adidas NIL valuation exceeds $200,000, making him a top high school NIL earner. If Georgia wants to secure him, they must avoid another Justus Terry-type loss by ensuring a strong financial commitment

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!