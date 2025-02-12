"Certainly a dark horse": CFB insider names Big Ten team as a potential destination for elite recruit Jackson Cantwell amid Georgia & Oregon interest

As the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell has become a focal point in recruiting battles in college football. The Nixa Eagles standout has whittled his choices to six programs: Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon.

While Oregon and Georgia have long been regarded as frontrunners, Michigan has become a serious contender. Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong acknowledged the Wolverines’ growing influence.

"George and Oregon those are programs in great position a visit to Michigan in December thrusted the Wolverines up his list they're certainly a dark horse," Wiltfong said.

Trending

Cantwell, who has made six visits to Missouri — his father’s alma mater — has deep ties to the Tigers. His father, former Olympian Christian Cantwell, is enshrined in the Missouri Hall of Fame, making Mizzou a formidable in-state competitor.

"He's been to Missouri six times his dad went to Missouri his dad's in the Missouri Hall of Fame uh for what he's done in track and field and he's been the Missouri countless times so certainly they're all in and sometimes tough to beat for instate products," the insider added

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s recent coaching changes have intrigued him, and he is eager to see how things unfold in Columbus. Miami, which hosted Cantwell for a game visit in the fall, remains in the mix as well.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman has particularly praised Oregon’s coaching staff, calling coach Dan Lanning and his position coach two of his favorites. He has also taken note of Michigan’s recent recruiting dominance, with CBS Sports ranking Sherrone Moore’s Wolverines as one of the best closers in the 2025 cycle.

Georgia emerges as a leading contender for Jackson Cantwell amid fierce competition

The race for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, is intensifying.

On3's Steve Wiltfong has identified Georgia and Oregon as the frontrunners.

"Georgia has always been a front-runner," the insider said. "I like where they (Georgia and Oregon) both stand the most. I believe there is confidence around Athens."

Cantwell recorded 158 pancake blocks last season, earning the Springfield News-Leader's 2024 High School Football Player of the Year award and a spot as a finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year.

His impact was evident in Nixa’s state semifinal win over Kirkwood, where the Eagles rushed for 457 yards and six touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!