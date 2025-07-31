"It was truly a gobsmacking moment": Paul Finebaum drops humbling reaction to Deion Sanders' cancer battle revelation

Deion Sanders stunned the college football world on Monday after announcing his cancer battle with his medical team at a press conference. He detailed his situation and said that he had his bladder removed. Those were tough days, and he had to spend a significant amount of time recovering.

He is now cancer-free but will still go through the recovery procedure to gain more weight after his surgery in May.

Experts like Paul Finebaum were at a loss for words after Coach Prime made his announcement. He gave Sanders his flowers for being an inspiration to the entire sports fraternity.

While keeping all criticism aside, Finebaum raved about his relevance in college football and what he brings to the table. He added on Wednesday that Bill Belichick didn't get the same attention Sanders received in the last two years despite not winning a national championship.

“It’s hard to put the words," Finebaum said (4:40), via ESPN's "First Take." "He manages to take it up another level. And I sat here a year ago, and I'm quite frankly embarrassed to admit this, but I'm going to because Stephen A. corrected me and led me down the right road. ... I nearly just fell over when I heard this news, because it is incredibly serious.

“And it's one thing to beat that cancer. It's another thing to have to deal with the struggle that he has ahead. It was truly a gobsmacking moment to think about what he has been through, how he was able to keep it within a circle, and how he used others like Randy Moss and many, many more.”

Deion Sanders wants to win Colorado its third championship

Deion Sanders almost had a 40-minute interaction with reporters on Monday, setting the record straight and shared his plans. When asked about his experience fighing cancer, Sanders mentioned that he did not face death, but life. He explained that he has more to life than thinking about death.

Sanders also joked about his intentions to lead Colorado to another national championship before thinking about anything else.

He added that he is in a great physical state and is gaining some weight to get back on track. With Sanders back, expect the Buffaloes to record 8+ wins in the 2025 season.

