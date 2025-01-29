"It upsets me that people are so mean to him": Ohio State OL's mom feels for Ryan Day on latest criticisms

Ryan Day has had a roller coaster time since taking over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2019. The first two seasons were great for him, leading the program to consecutive Big Ten title while competing in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Day and the Buckeyes fell into a slump, failing to find that same success until they were crowned as the natty champions of the 2024 season.

The 2025 CFP national championship victory over Notre Dame was Ryan Day's first triumph with the Buckeyes. However, despite being crowned as the best college football team of the season, some fans still criticize Day for his four-game losing streak against rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

Amidst these criticisms, Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson's mom Melanie Jackson came forward to take a stand for Ryan Day. During a recent interview, uploaded on X by reporter Kellyanne Stitts, Jackson's mother empathized with Day's situation.

She also talked about the impact he had on her son's collegiate career and expressed gratitude for his personality.

"It's been wonderful," Melanie Jackson said while talking about Ryan Day's impact on her family. "He's a great person. You know, just to sit and speak with him. I remember the day when Donovan had verbally committed to Ohio State. Ryan Day had us come into his office and we were sitting and talking.

"Donovan says, 'I really want to tell you that I want to commit to your school.' And Ryan jumps up out of his seat ... He's just a regular dude. It was wonderful. And I love that he perseveres ... It upsets me that they are so mean to this person. All of those people that were so adamant about not liking him, I want them to be as adamant about them congratulating him."

She concluded by saying:

"I want them to be as adamant about saying how grateful they are he's stuck around and he's motivated this team."

Day found himself in the hot seat plenty of times during his stint with the Buckeyes. This season, during their home loss to Michigan, fans once again wanted the program to fire him. However, he proved his critics wrong by leading the Buckeyes to the ultimate trophy and establishing his credibility.

Ohio State president provides update on Ryan Day's contract situation

Day has proven his worth for the Buckeyes after winning the natty. His current contract with the program runs through to 2028 with earnings of just over $10 million annually, making him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the nation.

After his triumphant 2024 campaign, Ohio State University president Ted Carter provided a positive update, saying that they are planning to extend Day's contract.

"We're working on it. We don't have any announcements yet, but we have intent. I know Ryan wants to stay here, so we're working the details," Carter said, as per Chase Brown.

Ohio State fans can expect Ryan Day to stick with the program for a couple of more years. However, their first expectation from him will be to end Michigan's winning streak next season.

