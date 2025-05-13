"It will just bring joy to you": Dabo Swinney celebrates President Jim Clement’s viral graduation moment with daughter Grace

Coach Dabo Swinney, who delivered the commencement speech at the ClemsonLIFE graduation ceremony on April 26, celebrated the widely shared moment between President Jim Clements and his graduating daughter, Grace.

The Clemson University captioned the clip:

“Amazing Grace Clements, the youngest daughter of President and First Lady Clements. Grace's hug (and tackle!) was full of heart-and a perfect reminder of what makes Clemson so special.”

Swinney described the scene where Grace tackled her father on stage and recalled seeing Grace jump into her dad's arms at the earlier LIFE ceremony.

Swinney felt the stage play was a spirited repeat that "didn't quite stick the landing".

“I think they were trying to replicate that at the end; it just didn't quite stick the landing the way they wanted,” Swinney said.

“And I don't know if you saw it, but Today's show had Beth and Jim and Amazing Grace, as we call her,” he said. “And I'm going to tell you, I thought it was if you haven't seen that segment on the Today Show, it's one of the best things that you should watch and see. I mean, it will just bring joy to you.”

Swinney has known the family since 2013, observing Grace "blossom" within the ClemsonLIFE program, which supports students with intellectual disabilities seeking independent living and employment.

Jim Clements, who hit the turf in the joyful collision, described it as "pure joy".

“She walked the stage, and I hit the turf,” Clements said. “I wouldn’t change a thing. It was pure joy.” [Timestamp - 2:29]

The powerful daddy-daughter moment between Jim Clement & Grace drew online attention

Following the brief exchange between Jim Clements and his daughter Grace, college football fans commented:

“Grace, your dad is not butterfinger. It was your dress that didn’t let him catch you. Didn’t they always hold you to their hearts? Keep making your parents feel proud and special. Congrats Clemsons!!! Congrats Amazing Grace ❤,” a fan commented.

“Saw the family interview on television this morning. Thank you for sharing this loving, wonderful video. It made my day making me smile and cry at the same time. Definitely a perfect inspiration for everyone,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via YouTube

“A love story of a different kind ❤,” another wrote.

"Daddy's ❤,” a fan wrote.

“The best thing I've seen in so long. 🧡💜,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via YouTube

